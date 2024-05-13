Italian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 8

Day 8 of the 2024 Italian Open will see the women go head-to-head in the quarterfinals and the men in the fourth round as the action continues to heat up nicely at the Foro Italico.
The No. 1 women's player, Iga Swiatek, will be in action against Madison Keys in a re-match of their Madrid Open semi-final. Coco Gauff will feature in the other women's quarterfinal duel against Zheng Qinwen.
Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Daniil Medvedev are set to headline action on the men's side.
On that note, here's a look at how Day 8 at the Foro Italico is set to pan out.
Schedule for Day 8 of the Italian Open 2024
Center Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (11) Taylor Fritz vs (8) Grigor Dimitrov
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (18) Madison Keys
followed by: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Nuno Borges
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (9) Alex de Minaur
Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs (7) Zheng Qinwen
Grand Stand Arena
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (29) Alejandro Tabilo vs (16) Karen Khachanov
followed by: Zhizhen Zhang vs (Q) Thiago Monteiro
followed by: (21) Nicolas Jarry vs (Q) Alexandre Muller
followed by: (14) Tommy Paul vs (2) Daniil Medvedev
Pietrangeli
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori vs (2) Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden
Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (8) Desirae Krawczyk & Caroline Dolehide vs Giuliana Olmos & Alexandra Panova
followed by: (6) Jelena Ostapenko & Lyudmyla Kichenok vs Sara Errani & Jasmine Paolini
followed by: (7) Hubert Hurkacz vs (17) Sebastian Baez
Where to watch Italian Open 2024
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 Italian Open on the following channels and sites:
United States - Tennis Channel
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
Australia - beIN Sports
Canada - TSN & DAZN
India - Tennis Channel & Sony Network
Italian Open 2024 - Match timings
Play on Day 8 in Italian capital is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. local time on all the courts. The evening session will be played only on the center court and will begin at 7:00 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 8 are as follows: