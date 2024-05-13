Italian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 8

Day 8 of the 2024 Italian Open will see the women go head-to-head in the quarterfinals and the men in the fourth round as the action continues to heat up nicely at the Foro Italico.

The No. 1 women's player, Iga Swiatek, will be in action against Madison Keys in a re-match of their Madrid Open semi-final. Coco Gauff will feature in the other women's quarterfinal duel against Zheng Qinwen.

Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Daniil Medvedev are set to headline action on the men's side.

On that note, here's a look at how Day 8 at the Foro Italico is set to pan out.

Schedule for Day 8 of the Italian Open 2024

Center Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (11) Taylor Fritz vs (8) Grigor Dimitrov

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (18) Madison Keys

followed by: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Nuno Borges

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (9) Alex de Minaur

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs (7) Zheng Qinwen

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (29) Alejandro Tabilo vs (16) Karen Khachanov

followed by: Zhizhen Zhang vs (Q) Thiago Monteiro

followed by: (21) Nicolas Jarry vs (Q) Alexandre Muller

followed by: (14) Tommy Paul vs (2) Daniil Medvedev

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori vs (2) Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (8) Desirae Krawczyk & Caroline Dolehide vs Giuliana Olmos & Alexandra Panova

followed by: (6) Jelena Ostapenko & Lyudmyla Kichenok vs Sara Errani & Jasmine Paolini

followed by: (7) Hubert Hurkacz vs (17) Sebastian Baez

Where to watch Italian Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 Italian Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN & DAZN

India - Tennis Channel & Sony Network

Italian Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 8 in Italian capital is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. local time on all the courts. The evening session will be played only on the center court and will begin at 7:00 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 8 are as follows:

Country Match Timings - Morning Session (All Courts) Match Timings - Evening Session (Center Court) US/Canada May 14, 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET May 14, 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET

UK May 14, 2024, 8:00 a.m. GMT May 14, 2024, 5:00 p.m. GMT India May 14, 2024, 1:30 p.m. IST May 14, 2024, 10:30 p.m. IST