Italian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 9

Day 9 at the 2024 Italian Open is set to feature men's and women's quarterfinals action.

Aryna Sabalenka will headline action on the women's side and is set to open proceedings against Jelena Ostapenko. Victoria Azarenka and Danielle Collins will go head-to-head in the second women's quarterfinals of the day in a battle between the veterans.

On the men's side, 2017 champion Alexander Zverev will take on American 11th seed Taylor Fritz. Giant killer Alejandro Tabilo will star in the other quarterfinals against Zhang Zhizhen.

On that note, here's a look at how Day 8 at the Foro Italico is set to pan out.

Schedule for Day 9 of the Italian Open 2024

Center Court

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (9) Jelena Ostapenko vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (29) Alejandro Tabilo vs Zhang Zhizhen

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (24) Victoria Azarenka vs (13) Danielle Collins

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: (3) Alexander Zverev vs (11) Taylor Fritz

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: Alexander Bublik & Ben Shelton vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry & Francisco Cerundolo

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: Marcelo Arevalo & Mate Pavic vs (3) Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury

Pietrangeli

Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: (3) Coco Gauff & Erin Routliffe vs (5) Katerina Siniakova & Taylor Townsend

Followed by: (1) Elise Mertens & Hsieh Su-wei vs Xinyu Wang & Saisai Zheng

Where to watch Italian Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 Italian Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN & DAZN

India - Tennis Channel & Sony Network

Italian Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 9 in the Italian capital is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. local time on the main court and at 12:00 p.m. on the Grand Stand Arena. The evening session will be played only on the center court and will begin at 7:00 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 9 are as follows:

Country Match Timings - Morning Session Match Timings - Evening Session US/Canada March 15, 2024, 7:00 a.m. ET March 15, 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET UK March 15, 2024, 11:00 a.m. GMT March 15, 2024, 5:00 p.m. ET India March 15, 2024, 4:30 p.m. IST March 15, 2024, 10:30 p.m. IST