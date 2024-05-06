Italian Open 2024: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

Italian Open 2024 is around the corner and we are in for an exciting fortnight in Rome in the women's singles event.

Elena Rybakina won last year's edition in Rome after her final opponent Anhelina Kalinina in the final. The Kazakh has produced some impressive performances for a while now but defending her title will not be easy, with Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka in top form.

The likes of Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina are also among the title contenders.

What is the Italian Open?

The Italian Open is a clay-court event that takes place in Rome. The inaugural edition of the tournament took place in 1930, with Lili Alvarez winning it after beating Lucia Valerio in the final.

Chris Evert is the most successful player in the history of the Italian Open, with five titles to her name. Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Venus Williams, and Maria Sharapova are other big names who have triumphed in Rome.

Venue

The Foro Italico in Rome is the venue for Italian Open 2024.

Draw and Players

Coco Gauff in action at the Madrid Open

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are the top two seeds at the WTA 1000 event and will be heavy favorites to win. The Pole will face either Caroline Dolehide or a qualifier in the second round while the Belarusian will take on either Wang Yafan or a qualifier.

Third seed Coco Gauff will face either Ashlyn Krueger or Magdalena Frech in the second round while defending champion Elena Rybakina will take on either a qualifier or Irina-Camelia Begu.

The likes of Maria Sakkari, Ons Jabeur, and Zheng Qinwen are also among the players who will be expected to have a good run in Rome.

Schedule

The women's singles main draw at the Italian Open will start on May 7. The quarterfinals will take place on May 14 and May 15, while the semifinals are set to be held on May 16. The women's singles final is scheduled to be played on May 18.

Prize Money breakdown

The total prize money for the women's tournament in Rome is $5,509,771 and the women's singles champion will earn €699,690. Here is the full prize money breakdown for the WTA 1000 event:

Stage Prize Money Ranking Points Champion €699,690 1000 Runner-up €365,015 650 Semifinals €192,405 390 Quarterfinals €99,160 215 Round of 16 €52,480 120 Round of 32 €30,435 65 Round of 64 €16,965 35 Round of 128 €10,495 10

Where to Watch

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the Italian capital on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN & DAZN

India- Tennis Channel