Italian Open 2025 Day 1: Women's singles predictions ft. Petra Kvitova vs Irina-Camelia Begu

The top players on tour are currently in action at the 2025 Italian Open. The tournament marks the final stages of preparation for the upcoming clay-court Major in Paris.

Ad

Iga Swiatek is the defending champion at the Italian Open this year. She has received a first-round bye at the event and is expected to begin her campaign against Elina Avanesyan or Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Aryna Sabalenka will enter Rome after a scintillating title-winning run in Madrid. She will be eager to continue her purple patch at the Italian Open.

Day one will feature some exciting matches in the women's singles competition. Without further ado, let's take a look at the predictions.

Ad

Trending

4) Petra Kvitova vs Irina-Camelia Begu

Kvitova trains at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

Petra Kvitova will take on Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round of the Italian Open. She leaves the head-to-head against the Romanian 6-1.

Ad

Kvoitova returned to the women's tour after her maternity break in February. She has only made four appearances this year and is yet to register a win.

Meanwhile, Irina-Camelia Begu has made an ordinary start to the season. She reached the second round in Indian Wells, which is her best result this year.

Considering their past head-to-head record and skill set on clay, Kvitova should be able to outlast her opponent in the first round.

Ad

Predicted Winner: Petra Kvitova to win in straight sets.

3) Lulu Sun vs Georgia Pedone

Sun holds the newcomer of the year award in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Next up, Lulu Sun will lock horns with Georgia Pedone in the first round of the Italian Open. The head-to-head between the two is poised at 0-0.

Ad

Sun was one of the standout performers on tour last year. She's had a tough start to the season, amassing early exits in Melbourne, Merida, Miami, and Madrid. She reached the third round in Indian Wells, which was her best result this year.

Pedone, meanwhile, has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit. The 20-year-old entered the main draw in Rome last year but lost to Rebecca Sramkova in the first round.

Ad

Considering their experience and tactical maturity, Sun should be able to take this one.

Predicted Winner: Lulu Sun to win in straight sets.

2) Ann Li vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Ann Li will square off against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round of the Italian Open. The head-to-head for the duo is locked at 0-0.

While Ann Li has made a promising start to the season, Maneiro has hardly chalked up a valuable result this year. She reached the quarterfinals in Rouen, which was her best result this year.

Ad

Li, meanwhile, was one win away from winning the Singapore Open but was thwarted by Elise Mertens. She also reached the third round in Madrid but lost to eventual finalist Coco Gauff in straight sets.

Considering their current form and versatility on the court, Li will be a clear favorite to win.

Predicted Winner: Ann Li to win in straight sets.

1) Kimberly Birrell vs Sonay Kartal

Birrell in action at the Australia vs Colombia BJK Cup - Source: Getty

Lastly, Kimberly Birrell will take on Sonay Kartal in the first round of the Italian Open. The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 1-1.

Ad

Birrell has weathered some tough results this year. After a title-winning run in ITF Brisbane, she reached the second round in Indian Wells and Miami via the qualifiers. She also participated in the Australian Open but lost to Eva Lys in the first round.

Kartal, meanwhile, made a dream run in Indian Wells this year. She entered the main draw via the lucky loser system and amassed a remarkable fourth-round finish. The Brit will enter Rome after a second-round exit in Madrid.

Ad

Both players have a great chance to prove their potential in the Italian Open. Birrell's better record on clay and aggressive all-around game will tilt the tie in her favor in the first round.

Predicted Winner: Birrell to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More