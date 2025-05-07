The main draw action at the 2025 Italian Open took off on Tuesday (May 6) and has many top-drawer matches on its Day 3 line-up. The in-form Matteo Arnaldi, who reached the quarterfinals at the recently concluded Madrid Open against all odds, will open his home tournament campaign against former World No. 9 Roberto Bautista Agust.

Other top Italian male players in action on Thursday (May 8) include Flavio Cobolli and Luca Nardi, both of whom will clash in a blockbuster first-round encounter in Rome. Without further ado, let's take a look at how some of the matches at the Italian Open on Day 3 will go down.

#1 Matteo Arnaldi vs Roberto Bautista Agut

World No. 37 Matteo Arnaldi will be eager this fortnight to follow up on his Madrid Open exploits, which saw him defeat three-time titlist Novak Djokovic en route to the last eight. Roberto Bautista Agut stands in the 24-year-old's path at the 2025 Italian Open and is looking to make amends for poor form this year, as evidenced by his 4-11 win/loss record in tour-level matches thus far.

Their head-to-head record stands at 0-0 as the two players have never met on the ATP Tour. The Italian will be buoyed by home support at Foro Italico as he bids to reach the third round of the tournament for the first time in his career.

Pick: Arnaldi to win in straight sets.

#2 Flavio Cobolli vs Luca Nardi

World No. 34 Flavio Cobolli secured his maiden ATP title last month at the Tiriac Open last month. While the Italian has cooled down since, going 3-3 in his last six matches, he will be keen on going past the second round in Rome - a feat that he has failed at in his last three appearances at Foro Italico.

His first-round opponent Nardi has a similar track record at the Italian Open and received a wildcard entry into the men's singles draw this week. Although the World No. 95 has won their two tour-level encounters, he will likely face stiff resistance from his older compatriot in their clash on Day 3.

Pick: Cobolli to win in three sets.

#3 Nuno Borges (reached 2024 Italian Open 4R) vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Nuno Borges hits a forehand at Estoril Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

World No. 40 Nuno Borges has endured an up-and-down season on the ATP Tour in 2025. Ahead of his Italian Open campaign, the Portuguese can take respite in how he reached the Round of 16 at the tournament last year before going out to eventual champion Alexander Zverev.

Seyboth Wild, meanwhile, qualified for the main draw of the 1000-level event in Rome this week. The World No. 120 is also currently in a rut after having previously been on the cusp of breaking into the ATP top 50 rankings around this time last year. Considering the Brazilian's 2-0 edge over his higher-ranked opponent, he might be in for a reversal of fortunes this week.

Pick: Seyboth Wild to win in three sets.

#4 Aleksandar Vukic vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran

Aleksandar Vukic enjoyed a good showing at the Estoril Open last week, reaching the semifinals of the Challenger tournament in hard-fought fashion. Coincidentally, the World No. 79 Aussie is due for a rematch with USA's Nicolas Moreno De Alboran, whom he beat in his opener at the 175-level event, in the first round of the Italian Open.

De Alboran, on his part, is currently on a comeback trail after suffering from a serious calf tear last December. The 27-year-old successfully qualified for the 1000-level event in Rome earlier this week. The two players will meet at the ATP Tour level for the first time at Foro Italico in what is an even-keeled match on paper. That said, De Alboran has more match practice relative to his opponent, giving him respectable chance of causing an upset on Day 3.

Pick: De Alboran to win in three sets.

