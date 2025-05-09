Italian Open 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Arthur Fils vs Tallon Griekspoor, Karen Khachanov vs Roman Andres Burruchaga

Day 4 at the 2025 Italian Open (Friday, May 9) will feature several top players taking the court on Foro Italico. On the men's side, second seed and defending champion Alexander Zverev and third seed Carlos Alcaraz will be in action.

Other prominent seeded players in action on Day 4 are fifth-seeded Jack Draper, ninth-seeded Holger Rune, and 10th-seeded Daniil Medvedev. Top 20 seeds like Arthur Fils, Grigor Dimitrov, and Stefanos Tsitsipas will also play.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled for Day 4 at the 2025 Italian Open

#5 Sebastian Baez vs Vit Kopriva

In Picture: Sebastian Baez (Getty)

The last of the seeded players, Sebastian Baez, will take on Vit Kopriva in the second round of the Italian Open. Baez has been in terrific form in 2025, reaching three claycourt finals in the season, winning the title at the Rio Open, with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Alexandre Muller in the final. His last event was the Madrid Open, losing 6-1, 1-6, 2-6 against Damir Dzhmhur in the second round. He got a bye in the first round in Rome.

Vit Korpiva's best result came in Marrakech, where he reached the quarterfinals, losing 5-7, 2-6 against Luciano Darderi. Other than that, the Czech player has won a Challenger title in Naples. He started with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win against Dalibor Svrcina and a 6-4, 6-2 win over Nishesh Basavareddy to enter the main draw in Rome. He won 6-4, 6-3 against Quentin Halys in the first round.

The two players are yet to meet on the Tour, but have played twice in qualifying rounds before, with both players winning one match each. Baez is the favorite due to his current clay-court form.

Predicted winner- Sebastian Baez

#4 Alexei Popyrin vs Carlos Taberner

In Picture: Alexei Popyrin (Getty)

Twenty-fourth-seeded Alexei Popyrin will face Spanish qualifier Carlos Taberner in the second round of the 2025 Italian Open. Popyrin's best result of the season has been reaching the quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo, losing 3-6, 2-6 to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. His last event was the Aix-en Provence Challenger, where he lost 3-6, 6-3, 1-6 against Stan Wawrinka in the first round. He received a bye in the first round in Rome.

The Italian Open is the first Tour-level event for Carlos Taberner in 2025. The Spaniard has mostly played on the Challenger Tour, winning a title in Murcia. He began his campaign in Rome with a 6-1, 0-6, 6-0 win over Adrian Mannarino and a win via retirement against Jaime Faria to enter the main draw. He won his first-round match 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 against Aleksandar Kovacevic.

The two are yet to meet on the main Tour, but Popyrin won a challenger event match 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 against Taberner in Bordeaux back in 2022. The Australian is the favorite in the upcoming match, being the seeded player.

Predicted winner- Alexei Popyrin

#3 Ugo Humbert vs Corentin Moutet

In Picture: Ugo Humbert (Getty)

In an all-French affair, 21st seed Ugo Humbert will take on Corentin Moutet in the second round of the 2025 Italian Open. Humbert's best result in 2025 was winning the Open 13 in Marseille, with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Hamad Medjedovic in the final. His last event was the Madrid Open, where he lost 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5) to Alexandre Muller in the second round. Being seeded, he got a bye in the opening round in Rome.

Corentin Moutet's best result in 2025 has been reaching the third round of the Australian Open, losing 6-7 (10), 3-6, 3-6 against Learner Tien. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Phoenix Challenger, losing to Alexander Bublik. He began his campaign in Rome with a 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 win over Rinki Hijikata in the first round.

The two players have yet to face on the Tour, but Moutet won a qualifying match 6-3, 6-4 against Humbert at the Paris Masters in 2022. He is the slight favorite in the upcoming match as well, as Humbert is playing with an injury.

Predicted winner- Corentin Moutet

#2 Karen Khachanov vs Roman Andres Burruchaga

In Picture: Karen Khachanov (Getty)

Twenty-third seed Karen Khachanov will start his 2025 Italian Open campaign against Argentine qualifier Roman Andres Burruchaga in the second round. Khachanov's best result came at the Barcelona Open, where he lost 3-6, 2-6 to Holger Rune in the semifinals. His last event was the Madrid Open, where he lost 3-6, 6-3, 2-6 to Tommy Paul in the third round. He got a bye in the first round in Rome.

Roman Andres Burruchaga had not made it past the first round at any events he played before the Italian Open. His main success came on the Challenger Tour, winning a title in Piracicaba. In Rome, he began with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win over Daniel Elahi Galan and a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Pablo Carreno Busta to enter the main draw. He won his first-round match 6-2, 6-3 against Lorenzo Sonego.

These two players are yet to meet on the Tour, but being the higher-ranked player, Khachanov is the favorite to win the match.

Predicted winner- Karen Khachanov

#1 Arthur Fils vs Tallon Griekspoor

In Picture: Tallon Griekspoor (Getty)

Thirteenth seed Arthur Fils is all set to begin his campaign at the 2025 Italian Open with a second-round clash against Tallon Griekspoor. Fils had his best showing in Barcelona this year, losing 2-6, 4-6 to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. The Frenchman also reached multiple quarterfinals in Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo. His last event was the Madrid Open, where he lost 6-7 (4), 4-6 against Francisco Comesana in the second round. He received a bye in the first round in Rome.

Tallon Griekspoor had his best result in Marrakech, where he was beaten 6-7 (3), 6-7 (4) by Luciano Darderi in the final. He also reached the semifinal in Dubai and multiple quarterfinals. He began his campaign in Rome with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round.

The head-to-head is 2-1 in favor of Fils as the Frenchman won the last encounter 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 in Monte-Carlo this year. Being the seeded player, Fils is the favorite for the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Arthur Fils

