Italian Open 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Andrey Rublev vs Fabian Marozsan

Day 5 at the 2025 Italian Open (May 10) will feature 16 second-round matches on the men's side, featuring several top seeds. However, the highlight of the day will be home favorite and top seed Jannik Sinner, who will play his first match after returning from his three-month ban against Mariano Navone to begin his campaign.

Other top seeds in action are the fourth seed Taylor Fritz, the sixth seed Casper Ruud, and the seventh seed Alex de Minaur. Apart from Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, Matteo Gigante, and Luca Nardi will be the other home favorites in action.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 5 (May 10) at the 2025 Italian Open

#6 Matteo Berrettini vs Jacob Fearnley

In Picture: Matteo Berrettini (Getty)

Twenty-ninth seed Matteo Berrettini will face Britain's Jacob Fearnley in the second round of the 2025 Italian Open. Berrettini's best result in 2025 was reaching the quarterfinals at the Miami Open, losing 5-7, 7-6 (7), 5-7 to Taylor Fritz. The Italian also reached the quarterfinals in Doha and Dubai. His last event was the Madrid Open, where he had to retire against Jack Draper in the third round. He received a bye in the first round in Rome.

Jacon Fearnley had his best at the Australian Open, losing to Alexander Zverev 3-6, 4-6, 4-6 in the third round. He also reached the third round at the Madrid Open, losing 4-6, 6-7 (3) to Grigor Dimitrov. He began his campaign in Rome with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Fabio Fognini in the first round.

These two players have never played each other before, but Berrettini is the favorite to win as he is the higher-ranked and better claycourt player.

Predicted winner- Matteo Berrettini

#5 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Jesper De Jong

In Picture: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Getty)

Twenty-fifth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will take on lucky loser Jesper de Jong in the second round of the 2025 Italian Open. Davidovich Fokina has been one of the most in-form players in 2025, reaching two finals in Delray Beach and Acapulco, losing to the likes of Miomir Kecmanovic and Tomas Machac. He also reached the semifinals in Monte-Carlo, losing 6-7 (2), 4-6 to Carlos Alcaraz. Being seeded, he received a bye in the first round in Rome.

Jesper De Jong's best result in 2025 came in Montpellier, where he lost 4-6, 6-7 (4) to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinal. The Dutch player lost his qualifying match 6-7 (5), 4-6 to Thiago Seyboth Wild in Rome. However, he entered the main draw as a lucky loser and won his first-round match 6-2, 6-4 against Alexander Shevchenko.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, but based on current form, Davidovich Fokina is the favorite to win.

Predicted winner- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

#4 Hubert Hurkacz vs Pedro Martinez

In Picture: Hubert Hurkacz (Getty)

Thirtieth seed Hubert Hurkacz will begin his campaign at the 2025 Italian Open with a second-round clash against Spain's Pedro Martinez. Hurkacz had his best result in Rotterdam, losing 4-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 to Carlos Alcaraz. His last event was the Madrid Open, where he lost his opening match 4-6, 5-7 against Benjamin Bonzi. Being one of the seeded players, he got a bye in the first round in Rome.

Pedro Martinez's best result in 2025 came at the Argentina Open, where he lost 2-6, 4-6 against Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinal. His last event was the Estoril Challenger, where he lost 4-6, 3-6 against Alexey Vatutin in the first round. He won his first-round match in Rome 6-4, 6-2 against Mattia Bellucci.

Hurkacz has won all three matches against Martniez, including the last one 6-3, 6-4 at the Estoril Open final last year. Given the dominant head-to-head, the Pole is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Hubert Hurkacz

#3 Jakub Mensik vs Matteo Gigante

In Picture: Jakub Mensik (Getty)

Twentieth seed Jakub Mensil is all set to begin his 2025 Italian Open campaign as he takes on home favorite Matteo Gigante in the second round. Mensik had his breakthrough this year when he won the Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open with a win over Novak Djokovic in the final. His last event was the Madrid Open, where he lost 6-3, 6-7, (5), 2-6 to Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinal. He received a bye in the first round in Rome.

Matteo Gigante's best result in 2025 has come on the Challenger Tour, as the Italian won the Rome Challenger with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 win against Vilius Gaubas in the final. At the Italian Open, he won his first-round match 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) against Arthur Rinderknech.

The two players have not faced each other previously, but Mensik is the favorite to win as he is the better player on current form.

Predicted winner- Jakub Mensik

#2 Andrey Rublev vs Fabian Marozsan

In Picture: Fabian Marozsan (Getty)

Sixteenth seed Andrey Rublev will face Fabian Marozsan in the second round of the 2025 Italian Open. Rublev's best result in 2025 was clinching the Qatar Open with a 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 win against Jack Draper in the final. His last event was the Madrid Open, where, as the defending champion, he got knocked out in the third round, losing 4-6, 6-0, 4-6 against Alexander Bublik. He got a bye in the first round in Rome.

Fabian Marozsan had his best outing in 2025 at the BMW Open in Munich, where he lost 6-7 (3), 3-6 against Alexander Zverev in the semifinal. His last event was the Madrid Open, where he lost 6-7 (4), 5-7 against Flavio Cobolli in the first round. He won 6-3, 7-6 (4) against João Fonseca in the first round of the Italian Open.

Rublev has won two out of three matches against Marozsan, including the last one 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7) in Rotterdam this year. The head-to-head and the higher ranking make the Russian the favorite for the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Andrey Rublev

#1 Alex de Minaur vs Luca Nardi

In Picture: Alex de Minaur (Getty)

Seventh seed Alex de Minaur will begin his 2025 Italian Open campaign by taking on home favorite Luca Nardi in the second round. De Minaur had his best result this year at Rotterdam, losing 4-6, 6-3, 2-6 to Carlos Alcaraz in the final. He also reached the semifinals in Monte-Carlo, losing 6-1, 4-6, 6-7 (4) against Lorenzo Musetti. Being seeded, he got a bye in the first round in Rome.

Luca Nardi had his best result in 2025 at the Dubai Tennis Championships, losing 6-2, 3-6, 6-7 (5) to Quentin Halys in the quarterfinals. His last event was the Estoril Challenger, losing 3-6, 4-6 to Alex Michelsen in the quarterfinals. He started his Italian Open campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 against Flavio Cobolli in the first round.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, but De Minaur is the favorite because of his higher ranking.

Predicted winner- Alex de Minaur

