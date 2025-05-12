Italian Open 2025 Day 7: Men's singles predictions ft. Alex de Minaur vs Hugo Dellien

The 2025 Italian Open is at its halfway stage as eight third-round matches are scheduled for the men's singles event on Day 7 (May 12). Of them, top seed and home favorite Jannik Sinner will be in action, looking to keep his comeback trail on track.

Aside from Sinner, the other top seeds who will be in action are sixth-seeded Casper Ruud, seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur, and eleventh-seeded Tommy Paul. Alongside Sinner, Matteo Berrettini is the other prominent Italian who will be in action on the day.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled for Day 7 at the 2025 Italian Open

#3 Jakub Mensik vs Fabian Marozsan

In Picture: Jakub Mensik (Getty)

One of the third-round matches on Day 7 at the 2025 Italian Open will feature twentieth seed Jakub Mensik taking on Hungary's Fabian Marozsan. Mensik is having a terrific year, as he won the Miami Open, which was his maiden Masters 1000 title. At the Italian Open, he received a bye in the opening round and then opened his campaign with a 7-6 (4), 7-5 win against Matteo Gigante in the second round.

Fabian Marozsan's best result in 2025 was reaching the semifinal at the BMW Open, where he lost 6-7 (3), 3-6 against eventual champion Alexander Zverev. At the Italian Open, Marozsan began his campaign with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Joao Fonseca in the first round and then followed it up with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win over sixteenth-seeded Andrey Rublev in the second round.

These two players are yet to play each other, but Mensik is the favorite to win the match as he is the more in-form player.

Predicted winner- Jakub Mensik

#2 Francisco Cerundolo vs Sebastian Ofner

In Picture: Francisco Cerundolo (Getty)

Seventeenth seed Francisco Cerundolo will face Austrian Qualifier Sebastian Ofner in the third round of the 2025 Italian Open. The Argentine has been in fine form in 2025, especially on clay, as he reached the final at the Argentina Open, losing 4-6, 6-7 (1) against Joao Fonseca. Cerundolo reached three other clay-court semifinals this year in Santiago, Munich, and Madrid. At the Italian Open, he received a bye in the first round and won 7-6 (4), 6-3 against last year's runner-up Nicolas Jarry in the second round.

Reaching the third round in Rome has been the best result for Sebastian Ofner in 2025. In the qualifiers, the Austrian won 6-4, 6-4 against Kamil Majchrzak and 7-6 (1), 6-2 against Yannick Hanfmann. In the main draw, he began his campaign with a win via retirement against Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round and then won 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-3 against the fifteenth seed Frances Tiafoe in the second round.

Cerundolo has won both his matches against Ofner, including the last one 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 at the US Open last year. The Argentine is the favorite for the upcoming match due to his superior clay form.

Predicted winner- Francisco Cerundolo

#1 Alex de Minaur vs Hugo Dellien

In picture: Alex de Minaur (Getty)

Seventh seed Alex de Minaur will take on Bolivian lucky loser Hugo Dellien in the third round of the 2025 Italian Open. Alex de Minaur had his best result of 2025 at the ABN Amro Open, where he lost 4-6, 6-3, 2-6 against Carlos Alcaraz in the final. On clay, the Australian reached the semifinal in Monte-Carlo, losing 6-1, 4-6, 6-7 (4) against Lorenzo Musetti. He got a bye in the first round in Rome and began his campaign with a 6-4, 7-5 win over local favorite Luca Nardi in the second round.

Hugo Dellien's best result this year came on the Challenger Tour, where he reached the final in Rosario, losing 6-3, 3-6, 2-6 against Camilo Ugo Carabelli. In Rome, he lost his qualifying match 5-7, 3-6 against Vilius Gaubas but entered the main draw directly in the second round as a lucky loser. He won his match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild in the second round.

Alex de Minaur has won both his matches against Dellien, including the last one 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Being one of the higher seeds at the event, the Australian is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Alex de Minaur

