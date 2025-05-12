Italian Open 2025 Day 7: Women's singles and doubles predictions ft. Diana Shnaider vs Elise Mertens

Day 7 at the 2025 Italian Open (May 12) will feature the Round of 16 matches in the women's singles with all the top seeds in action. Aside from these singles matches, there are two doubles matches scheduled as well.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka, fourth seed Coco Gauff, sixth seed Jasmine Paolini, seventh seed Mirra Andreeva, and eighth seed Zheng Qinwen will all be in action. Top 20 seeds such as Diana Shnaider will also be in action against the twenty-fifth seed, Elise Mertens. In doubles, the top-seeded pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe will be in action.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled for Day 7 at the 2025 Italian Open.

#3 Asia Muhammed/ Demi Schuurs vs Sofia Kenin/ Lyudmyla Kichenok

In Picture: Demi Schuurs (L) and Asia Muhammad (R) (Getty)

Eighth-seeded pair Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs will take on the unseeded pair of Sofia Kenin and Lyudmila Kichenok in the second round of the 2025 Italian Open. Muhammad and Schuurs have already won a title this year, clinching the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win against the pair of Olivia Nicolls and Tereza Mihalikova. In Rome, they began with a 5-7, 6-0, 10-7 win over Cristina Bucsa and Angelica Moratelli.

As a pair, Sofia Kenin and Lyudmyla Kichenok had their best result at the BNP Paribas Open and at the Madrid Open, where they reached the quarterfinals. At the Italian Open, they began the campaign with a 6-0, 6-4 against the Italian team of Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Being a more settled doubles team, Muhammad and Schurrs are the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Asia Muhammad/ Demi Schuurs

#2 Gabriela Dabrowski/ Erin Routliffe vs Daria Kasatkina / Peyton Stearns

In Picture: Erin Routliffe (L) and Gabriela Dabrowski (R) (Getty)

Top-seeded pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe will take on the unseeded pair of Daria Kasatkina and Peyton Stearns in the second round of the 2025 Italian Open. Dabrowski and Routliffe have already won a clay-court title in 2025 in Stuttgart with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai in the final. In Rome, the top seeds began with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Katarzyna Piter and Monica Niculescu in the first round.

This is the first time that Daria Kasatkina and Peyton Stearns have paired up to play doubles this year. The duo began their campaign at the Italian Open with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Shuko Aoyama and Nadia Kichenok.

Being the top seeds, the duo of Dabrowski and Routliffe is the favorite to win the upcoming match

Predicted winner- Gabriela Dabrowski/ Erin Routliffe

#1 Diana Shnaider vs Elise Mertens

In Picture: Elise Mertens (Getty)

Thirteenth seed Diana Shnaider is set to take on twenty-fifth seed Elise Mertens in the fourth round of the women's singles event at the 2025 Italian Open. 2025 has not been a great year for Shnaider yet, as her best performance has been reaching the quarterfinals at the Adelaide International, where she lost 6-7 (3), 7-6 (11), 4-6 against Yulia Putintseva. At the Italian Open, she received a bye in the first round and then won 6-0, 6-0 against Caroline Dolehide in the second round, followed by a 6-3, 6-3 win over Jaqueline Cristian in the third round.

Elise Mertens has a title in 2025, winning the Singapore Open with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Ann Li in the final. She also reached the final of the Hobart International, losing 4-6, 6-3, 0-6 against McCartney Kessler. At the Italian Open, she received a bye in the first round and then won 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 against Suzan Lamens in the second round. She caused an upset in the third round, winning 7-5, 6-1 against third seed Jessica Pegula.

Mertens has won both her matches against Shnaider, including the recent match at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, which she won 6-2, 7-6 (5), making the Belgian the favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Elise Mertens

