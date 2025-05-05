Italian Open 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

Alexander Zverev will be back in Rome to defend his Italian Open crown captured 12 months ago. A returning Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, though, present a significant challenge to the German's title defence.

The field at the Italian Open, set to commence with main draw action on Wednesday (May 7), will also feature the likes of recently crowned Madrid Open champ Casper Ruud, as well as in-form names likes Jack Draper and Holger Rune.

With main draw action on the anvil, let's take a look at all the important details about the 2025 Italian Open.

What is the Italian Open?

Alexander Zverev lifted the trophy at the 2024 edition. (Source: Getty)

One of the oldest tennis tournaments in the calendar, the Italian Open was first held in 1930 at the Tennis Club in Milan. It has since become one of the most important stops on both the ATP and WTA Tours. A combined 1000-level tournament for both men and women, it's played on outdoor claycourt.

The tournament has been held in Rome since 1935, with no edition being held between 1936 to 1949. With 10 titles, Rafael Nadal is the most decorated champion. Other winners include Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Andre Agassi and Daniil Medvedev, with the most recent winner being Alexander Zverev.

Venue

The Italian Open will be held on outdoor claycourt at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy.

Players and draw

Carlos Alcaraz is the third seed at this year's tournament. (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner is the top seed at this year's tournament. He will open his campaign against compatriot Federico Cina or Mariano Navone. The other big seed in the top half is Taylor Fritz, who will take on the winner of the opener between Gabriel Diallo and Marcos Giron.

Alexander Zverev, the defending champion, anchors the bottom half of the draw. He will take on Camilo Carabeli or a qualifier in his first match. Carlos Alcaraz, the third seed, opens against one of two seasoned campaigners, Yoshihito Nishioka or Jan-Lennard Struff.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will wrap up on Tuesday, May 6, after two days of action. The main draw matches will also commence on the same day for the women's draw and Wednesday, May 7, for the men's draw. Each of the first four rounds will last two days.

The doubles final will take place on Saturday, May 17, while the singles final will be held a day later, on Sunday, May 18.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition of the Italian Open is €8,055,385. The winner will receive a cheque worth €985,030 along with 1,000 ranking points. Here's the full breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles, per team) Champion 1000 1000 €985,030 €400,560 Runner-up

650 600

€523,870 €212,060 Semifinalist

400

360 €291,040 €113,880 Quarterfinalist

200

180 €165,670 €56,950 Round of 16

100

90

€90,445 €30,540 Round of 32

50

0

€52,925 €16,690 Round of 64

30

-

€30,895 -

Round of 128

10

-

€20,820 -

Italian Open 2025: Where to watch

Tommy Paul will be among the several Americans in the draw. (Source: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at this year's Italian Open:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN

India - Sony Sports

