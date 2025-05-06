Italian Open 2025: Men's Singles Final Qualifying Round predictions ft. Cameron Norrie vs Dusan Lajovic

May 6 at the 2025 Italian Open will feature the final round of qualifying matches in the men's singles event. Eleven of the 24 seeded players in the qualifying draw have already been eliminated in the first qualifying round.

The qualifying matches will have high-profile names, such as former Top 10 player Cameron Norrie, American young sensation Nishesh Basavareddy, and many more.

Let's look at some of the final qualifying round matches for men's singles scheduled for May 6 (Tuesday) at the 2025 Italian Open.

#4 Nishesh Basavareddy vs Vit Kopriva

In Picture: Nishesh Basavareddy (Getty)

One of the final round qualifying matches at the 2025 Italian Open will pit thirteenth-seeded qualifier American youngster Nishesh Basavreddy against seventh-seeded qualifier Vit Kopriva. Basavereddy had his breakthrough in 2025 by reaching the semifinal of the ASB Classic, losing 6-7 (5), 4-6 against Gael Monfils. His last event was the Aix-en-Provence Challenger, where he lost 6-7 (8), 3-6 against Stan Wawrinka. He started his qualifying journey in Rome with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Mitchell Krueger in the first round.

Vit Kopriva's best main-draw result came in Marrakech, where he lost 5-7, 2-6 against Luciano Darderi. Kopriva has won a Challenger event this year in Naples, winning with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) against Darderi in the final. He started with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over Dalibor Svrcina in the first round of qualifying in Rome.

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the Tour, but being the higher seed, Kopriva is the slight favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Vit Kopriva

#3 Jesper de Jong vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

In Picture: Jesper de Jong (Getty)

Fifth-seeded in the qualifying draw, Jesper de Jong will take on fourteenth-seeded Thiago Seyboth Wild in the final round of qualifying at the 2025 Italian Open. De Jong's best performance of the year came at the Open Occitanie, where he lost 4-6, 6-7 (4) against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Dutch player won 6-2, 6-4 against Harold Mayot in the first round of qualifying in Rome.

Thiago Seyboth Wild had his best run at the Argentina Open, where the Brazilian reached the quarterfinal, losing 6-7 (3), 3-6 against Laslo Djere in the quarterfinal. In Rome, he began his qualifying event with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Pierluigi Basile in the first round.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, but Seyboth Wild is the favorite to win, as he has the experience of winning a clay-court title on the ATP Tour at the 2020 Chile Open.

Predicted winner- Thiago Seyboth Wild

#2 Alexander Shevchenko vs Marton Fucsovics

In Picture: Alexander Shevchenko (Getty)

Alexander Shevchenko will play Marton Fucsovics in the final round of qualifying at the 2025 Italian Open. Shevchenko has won only five of the fifteen matches he has played this year. He last played at the Madrid Open before Rome and could not enter the main draw. He started qualifying in Rome with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Juan Pablo Ficovich in the first round.

Marton Fucsovics had his best run in Marrakech as the defending champion, losing 2-6, 2-6 against Sebastian Baez in the semifinal. He has also won a challenger event in Manama with a 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4 win over Andrea Vavassori in the final. He started qualifying in Rome with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Stefano Napolitano.

These two players have not played on the main Tour yet, but they have a 1-1 record in qualifying matches, with Fucsovics winning the last match 6-2, 6-4 at the 2024 Cincinnati Open. The Hungarian is the favorite for the upcoming match as well, as he has the better form this season.

Predicted winner- Marton Fucsovics

#1 Cameron Norrie vs Dusan Lajovic

In Picture: Dusan Lajovic (Getty)

Third-seeded in the qualifying draw, Cameron Norrie will look to enter the main draw at the 2025 Italian Open when he takes on Dusan Lajovic in the final round of qualifying. Norrie's best results came in Delray Beach and Hong Kong, where the Brit lost against the likes of Alex Michelsen and Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals. In his first round of qualifying in Rome, the British player won 6-3, 6-2 against Jacopo Vasami.

Lajovic has won only three Tour-level matches this year, with his last victory coming at Indian Wells. The Serbian had his best result in a Challenger event in Girona, where he lost 2-6, 1-6 against Elmer Moller. He started with a 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-3 win over 18th-seeded Ethan Quinn in the first round of qualifying at the Italian Open.

The head-to-head between the two players is 1-1, with Norrie winning the last match 6-2, 6-1 at the 2019 Rio Open. In current form, the Brit is the favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Cameron Norrie

