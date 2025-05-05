Italian Open 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 2025 Italian Open commenced its qualifying round matches on May 5, with the main draw matches kicking off on the seventh. The 1000-level tournament will see Alexander Zverev and Iga Swiatek defending their respective titles in men's and women's singles.
The Italian Open will also see the return of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner following his doping ban. This will be the Italian's first appearance since his title triumph at the Australian Open.
Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic, and Alex de Minaur have been average on clay so far and will be keen to make a mark in Rome. Carlos Alcaraz will make his comeback after skipping the Madrid Open due to a muscle injury. The Spaniard is among the favorites to win the title. He has a win percentage of 90% on clay this season, with his only loss coming against Holger Rune.
On the other hand, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff will be the front runners in the women's singles. Sabalenka has been in splendid form of late, especially on clay. The Belarusian arrives in Rome on the back of a title win in Madrid, losing just a single set along the way.
Defending champion Swiatek has not been able to make deep runs on clay. The Pole has been trophyless since last year's French Open. Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, and Melbourne Major champion Madison Keys are a few other top players eyeing for the crown.
On that note, let's look at how tennis fans around the world can catch the action unfold at the Italian Open:
ATP channel and live streaming details for Italian Open 2025
Here is the list of channels and websites that will broadcast the men's singles and doubles competition in Rome:
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA
TSN - Canada
beIN Sports - Australia
Sky UK - United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Gibraltar
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Sky Italia - Italy
Eurosport France - France
SportKlub - Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro
Telefonica Movistar - Spain
For more details, check the TV schedule for the ATP Tour on its official website.
WTA channel and live streaming details for Italian Open 2025
Here are the channels and websites that will telecast the women's singles and doubles competitions at the Italian Open:
Tennis Channel - USA, Spain
Sky Sports - Australia, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland
TSN, DAZN - Canada
Supertennis - Italy
SportKlub - Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro
beIN Sports - France
For more details, check the TV Schedule for the WTA Tour on its official website.