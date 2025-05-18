Italian Open Prize Money & Ranking Points Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Carlos Alcaraz & runner-up Jannik Sinner earn?

Carlos Alcaraz delivered one of his finest performances to clinch the 2025 Italian Open title on Sunday, April 18, defeating home favorite Jannik Sinner 7-6(5), 6-1 in the final. The win gave the Spaniard a crucial confidence boost ahead of the French Open, marking his second Masters 1000 title of the season following his triumph in Monte Carlo.

Alcaraz’s triumph in Rome earned him a handsome $1,123,566 from the tournament’s total prize pool of $8,744,000, along with 1000 valuable ranking points, while Sinner walked away with $597,548 and 650 points. Eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti and 11th seed Tommy Paul received $331,972 each after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev, fifth seed Jack Draper, sixth seed Casper Ruud, and 30th seed Hubert Hurkacz each got $188,970 for a quarterfinal finish.

In the fourth round, several big names bowed out of the tournament, including seventh seed Alex de Minaur, 10th seed Daniil Medvedev, 13th seed Arthur Fils, 17th seed Francisco Cerundolo, 20th seed Jakub Mensik, 23rd seed Karen Khachanov, Jaume Munar, and Corentin Moutet. Each left with $103,165.

Meanwhile, players eliminated in the third round of the Italian Open – including ninth seed Holger Rune, 18th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, 19th seed Tomas Machac, 22nd seed Sebastian Korda, 24th seed Alexei Popyrin, 28th seed Brandon Nakashima, 29th seed Matteo Berrettini, Jesper de Jong, Sebastian Ofner, Marcos Giron, Fabian Marozsan, Hugo Dellien, Vit Kopriva, Francesco Passaro, Laslo Djere, and Vilius Gaubas – took home $60,368.

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz, 12th seed Ben Shelton, 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov, 15th seed Frances Tiafoe, 16th seed Andrey Rublev, 21st seed Ugo Humbert, 25th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 27th seed Denis Shapovalov, 32nd seed Sebastian Baez, and others pocketed $35,240 for a second-round finish.

Players who exited in the first round of the main draw walked away with $23,748. Those who fell in the second round of qualifying earned $13,790, while first-round qualifying losers received $7,152.

Marcelo Arevalo & Mate Pavic win Italian Open 2025 men's doubles title

Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo pictured at the 2025 Italian Open

Top seeds Maecelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic won the 2025 Italian Open men's doubles title after defeating Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul 6-4, 6-7(6), 13-11 on Sunday, April 18. The winning team pocketed $456,895, while the runners-up earned $241,884.

Second seeds Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara, along with the duo of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, bagged $129,896 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Those knocked out in the quarterfinals got to keep $64,960, while those sent home in the second round and opening round, earned $34,835 and $19,037, respectively.

