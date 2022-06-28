ITF and International Tennis Hall of Fame honor India's Vijay Amritraj with Golden Achievement Award

Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj has been named the 2021 recipient of the Golden Achievement Award by the International Tennis Hall of Fame and the International Tennis Federation. Amritraj is the first Indian recipient of the award and was presented with it at a ceremony in London on Friday.

The Golden Achievement Award is presented annually to a person who has made important contributions internationally to tennis in the fields of administration, promotion, or education and has devoted long and outstanding service to the sport.

Amritraj, the highest-ranked ATP singles player from India in ATP history, hopes that the award will inspire more Indian players to "hit the international stage."

“I’m humbled to receive this incredible award from the International Tennis Hall of Fame and the International Tennis Federation for my life’s journey in a sport that I’ve loved all my life,” Amritraj said.

“This honour is really something I’m receiving on behalf of every Indian who has supported me over the years. I’ve had the privilege of representing India on the world’s stage in our sport. I hope it is inspiring for more players from India to come out and hit the international stage,” he added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Todd Martin, CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, said that Amritraj is a “profoundly deserving recipient” of the award.

“For five decades, Vijay Amritraj has competed valiantly, opened doors and spread goodwill through tennis. As a player, humanitarian, and ambassador, Vijay has put his passion for tennis and people into action to make a difference in growing the sport and helping those in need. He is a profoundly deserving recipient of the Golden Achievement Award,” Todd Martin said.

Following his playing days, the 68-year-old served as President of the ATP Player Council (1989-93) and as an ATP Board Member (1991-97). He is now an active commentator, actor, producer, and tennis promoter.

Vijay Amritraj’s impact, on and off the court

Vijay Amritraj pictured at the 1981 Wimbledon Championships

Vijay Amritraj was the first Indian player to turn professional on the ATP Tour. A top-20 player in the 1970s and 1980s, he remains the highest-ranked ATP singles player from India in history. The 68-year-old also holds the record for the most titles (15) won by an Asian singles player.

For Amritraj, tennis was more than a sport. He saw it as a vehicle to achieve the greater good, and used it to play a key role in diplomacy ahead of India’s World Group tie against Israel in 1987.

Post-retirement, he established the Britannia Amritraj Tennis Academy to nurture youth tennis development in India. The academy has produced several successful players over the years, with Leander Paes the most notable alumni.

His role as United Nations Messenger of Peace (2001-06) saw him remain committed to humanitarian efforts. He later founded The Vijay Amritraj Foundation in 2006 to help the victims of disease, tragedy and circumstances in India.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far