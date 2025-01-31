"ITIA really did everything to try to break him down" - Fans shocked as new details surrounding Jannik Sinner's doping test case emerge

The recently crowned Australian Open men’s singles winner, Jannik Sinner, came under discussion among fans for a win that he conquered back in August 2024.

The World No. 1 won the ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati in 2024. He defeated Frances Tiafoe in straight sets to clinch the title. But his match against Alexander Zverev gained attention after Jasmine Paolini’s coach and captain of the Davis Cup team of Italy, Renzo Furlan, commented about that match recently on Italian television. He said:

"Before his semi-final in Cincinnati, he was heard by the authorities from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Jannik Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid, clostebol in March 2024. There was no kind of suspension or ban applied on him as an investigation found that he bore no fault or negligence.

The independent tribunal ruling happened in August 2024, before his semifinal match against Zverev. After being in the hearing for six hours, he went on to win the match in a hard-fought three-setter 7-6 (9), 5-7, 7-6 (4).

Fans were in awe of Sinner’s mental strength after getting the win despite being under so much mental duress.

“Right like we knew he was under pressure but having to be on calls from 4am, probably not sleeping well before that anyway and then still prevailing is INSANE..i had a match on wed and played horrible bc of stress and i dont know he just puts that aside its so so crazy inspiring,” one fan shared.

“I guessed something was badly wrong with him at the time, but of course I had no idea what it was. Dealing with all that stress, and WINNING the tournament- IMO that was his greatest achievement in 2024,” another fan commented.

One of the fans even compared his mental strength with Nadal, the fan wrote:

“[Jannik Sinner's] mental toughness and fortitude is in the league of Nadal,” one fan remarked.

“ANYONE would have collapsed but not him,” another fan said.

“If that is true then ITIA really did everything to try a break him down to lose a tournament. I swear the continued attacks on Sinner is designed to break his spirit… yet he continues to thrive. Amazing! Love his mental fortitude,” one fan opined.

Expand Tweet

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed the decision given by ITIA in September 2024, seeking a ban from one to two years, which will be presented in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in April 2025.

“That's wild how he's consistently stayed dominant through these insane circumstances is beyond me.” one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Since testing positive in March 2024, Jannik Sinner has won seven ATP titles, including two Grand Slams, the US Open, and the Australian Open, the Nitto ATP finals, the Shanghai Masters, the Cincinnati Masters, the Halle Open, and the Miami Open. He even helped Italy win the Davis Cup.

Jannik Sinner’s recent comments on the doping saga

Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Australian Open press conference after the final - Source: Getty

After beating Alexander Zverev in straight sets to clinch his second consecutive title at the Australian Open. Sinner shared his opinion on the hearing situation:

"I keep playing like this because I have a clear mind on what happened, If I know if I would be guilty, I would not play like this, and that's it. I just came off an amazing run again here. I want to enjoy this moment.”

"I still believe every time [the ruling] came out in a very positive way, and I still believe it's going to be that case, At the moment I'm not thinking about this. Of course, you have your moments of certain days where you feel like I wish I would not have this problem. In the other way, I'm always looking forward to go on court," Jannik Sinner said.

The World No. 1 is not distracted at all as he has a clear conscience and, therefore, can perform at the best of his powers and will continue to do so.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback