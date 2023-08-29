Tennis fans have been left disappointed with Felix Auger-Aliassime's quick exit at the 2023 US Open.

Auger-Aliassime faced Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round in New York on Monday, August 28. The latter looked in control for most of the contest, registering a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in three hours and 27 minutes.

Following Auger-Aliassime's defeat to McDonald, fans took to social media to express their views on the Candian's performance. One fan stated that the former has underperformed his whole life and that he needs a new perspective to get his career back on track.

"Its time Felix Auger-Aliassime (FAA) gets a new coach & a new perspective. He plateaud in 2021 & had a lil surge last fall. Injuries or not, he's underperformed his entire career for some w/ his athleticism & talent. Should be a permanent Top 5 player constantly in the conversion," a fan expressed.

Another account on X (formerly known as Twitter) took a dig at Auger-Aliassime by questioning if his defeat to McDonald could be classified as an upset.

"When is an upset not an upset? Mackenzie McDonald d. Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 4-6 6-1 6-4," the post read.

Here are a few more reactions:

“It’s been a tough year, dealing with new things” - Felix Auger-Aliassime on his underwhelming 2023 season

Felix Auger-Aliassime has had a disappointing 2023 season. He has lost more than 50% (14-15 win-loss record) of his matches on the ATP tour this year. His momentum has also been disrupted by a recurring shoulder injury.

A few weeks ago, Auger-Aliassime addressed his form and acknowledged that it has been a tough season for him.

“It’s been a tough year, dealing with new things,” he said in Cincinnati.

He also spoke about facing public scrutiny and vowed to use his self-belief to bounce back.

“There’s comments right and left, but at the end of the day I know my tennis didn’t leave me. I know I can still play great tennis and I’ve proved it today again. So I’m going to try to keep going that way and it’s a positive start. Let’s try to keep this rolling,” he added.