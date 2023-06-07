"Ivanisevic saying Rafa had no chance before 2020 final" - Rafael Nadal fans react to Novak Djokovic "lack of respect" comments at French Open 2023

The tennis world is divided over Novak Djokovic not being considered the favorite in the 2023 French Open semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic and Alcaraz will meet for only the second time in their careers in the Roland Garros semifinals on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday, June 9.

The bookmakers and the general public see the 20-year-old Spaniard as the favorite to win, even though he is playing a two-time French Open champion and the holder of 22 Grand Slam titles.

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim, however, doesn't think the predictions are fair to Djokovic.

"Not saying Djokovic is going to win. But the lack of respect for a guy with 22 Majors, more QF runs at Roland Garros than Nadal, and as ironclad mental toughness (over 15 years) as you’ll ever see in sports... is quite something to behold," he tweeted.

"Not saying Djokovic is going to win. But the lack of respect for a guy with 22 Majors, more QF runs at Roland Garros than Nadal, and as ironclad mental toughness (over 15 years) as you'll ever see in sports... is quite something to behold," he tweeted.

Wertheim's opinion triggered reactions from different sections of the fans, with Nadal's supporters pointing to Goran Ivanisevic's comments prior to the 2020 French Open final.

Ivanisevic, who is Novak Djokovic's coach, had then said that Nadal "doesn't have a chance" in the final. His statements backfired as the Mallorcan went on to demolish Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 and win the title.

"Lack of respect Ivanisevic saying Rafa had no chance before the RG 2020 final lol," a fan said.

"Just to be clear, Djokovic is better than Nadal in Roland Garros because he has more qf? This is hilarious... I suppose they’re gonna remove his statue and put one of Serbian instead," added another fan.

"Just to be clear, Djokovic is better than Nadal in Roland Garros because he has more qf? This is hilarious... I suppose they're gonna remove his statue and put one of Serbian instead," added another fan.

There were some fans, on the other hand, who agreed with Wertheim, saying that the two-time champion should be considered the favorite.

"Genuinely can't believe everyone thinks Novak shouldn't be considered the favorite over a player who is making his first ever semifinal at RG. This is Deja vu of AO 22 final. I would like to be proved wrong by Carlitos but there's no way Novak isn't the favorite for the match," one user opined.

"Genuinely can't believe everyone thinks Novak shouldn't be considered the favorite over a player who is making his first ever semifinal at RG. This is Deja vu of AO 22 final. I would like to be proved wrong by Carlitos but there's no way Novak isn't the favorite for the match," one user opined.

"Djokovic is definitely the favourite in my eyes. Too much experience. Not sure saying 'has more QF runs at RG than Nadal' has much credibility," added another user.

"Djokovic is definitely the favourite in my eyes. Too much experience. Not sure saying 'has more QF runs at RG than Nadal' has much credibility," added another user.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Gwendolyn Watkins @Gwendol36287174 @jon_wertheim @rolandgarros Funny, I don't recall you saying anything about the lack of respect for Serena Williams who has more slam wins than all Big 3 men amongst other incredible accomplishments.

WHY NOT TENNIS? @WhyNotTennis @jon_wertheim



I applauded his ability to stay positive, his fighting mentality and his confidence.



The worst thing about playing Djokovic is, players never know what to expect.… @rolandgarros Alcaraz certainly gives hope to tennis in general. I still can't see anything special most people seem to praise.

kk @kkhay88 @97InThe5th @jon_wertheim @rolandgarros He's literally Novak's coach. If the noise was coming from Alcaraz's coach alone nobody would care.

Shreyas Shetty @shreyshetty @jon_wertheim



Remember the second set against Rafa last year? He brings out his best when the chips are down!



Nonetheless, team Novak forever.



Let's go, champ! @rolandgarros On the contrary, I would wanna see Djokovic play as an underdog for once.

Sim D 1 @SimD110 @jon_wertheim @rolandgarros If Novak wins it will b 5 sets, this youngster got a full tank all ready for a marathon match...

JJK @docjjk5 @jon_wertheim

I don't equate the booing with lack of respect. Djoker is not likable in a Lendl(Yanks, Lakers)kind of way. @rolandgarros While I'm rooting for Carlos, I'm surprised that he opened as a nearly 2/1 favorite. Also, I do wish this could've been the title match but now hoping for a classic battle.

Mats Wilander: Novak Djokovic is unbelievable

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open

Mats Willander praised Novak Djokovic after his French Open 2023 quarterfinal win against Karen Khachanov. Djokovic defeated Khachanov in four sets, 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4, to reach his 12th Roland Garros semifinals, where he will face Carlos Alcaraz.

Three-time French Open champion Wilander was impressed with how Djokovic handled the tie-break in the second set, where he didn't lose a single point.

"Most people don't enjoy playing games because every point is not as important, as for the tie-breaker I sort of had a tough time because how can you play smart when you have to win every point? Novak is unbelievable," he said on Eurosport TV.

At this year's Paris Major, Djokovic has played five tie-breaks, in which he hit 13 winners and didn't make a single unforced error.

Asked by co-host Barbara Schett to explain how Djokovic remains so cool and collected in the most important moments, Wiladner stated:

"Because he got a really good practice session in the Wimbledon final against Roger Federer in 2019, when he won three tie-breakers without making a single unforced error, on grass!"

