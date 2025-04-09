Jack Draper and $40,000,000-worth Rosie Huntington-Whiteley dazzle in Burberry summer promotion

Jack Draper has appeared in Burberry's Summer promotion video alongside English model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (who is worth $40 million according to Celebrity Net Worth). The British World No. 6 is in great demand after a hugely impressive BNP Paribas Open win at Indian Wells, his first Masters 1000 trophy.

Ad

Huntington-Whiteley has been living in America and away from the public eye for some time, but the 37-year-old has resurfaced this year, after moving back to the UK. She first appeared in Jean Paul Gaultier's show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, and then in the Burberry promotional shoot this week. Draper and Huntington-Whiteley modeled the famous Burberry signature print while relaxing on a yacht.

Draper posted an image of the shoot on his Instagram account, simply captioned:

Ad

Trending

"High Summer 2025 @burberry"

Ad

Meanwhile, on X (formerly Twitter), an account called Jack Draper Fans shared the promotion video showing Draper and Huntington-Whiteley modeling Burberry's distinct clothing line. They posted:

"Jack in Burberry's promotion video for their new summer collection"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Draper and Huntington-Whiteley are ideal Burberry representatives. The pair closely fit the quintessentially English brand and look relaxed, glamorous, and perfectly at home in the promotional video.

Jack Draper has supercharged his tennis career after his Masters 1000 victory

BNP Paribas Open - Final Day - Source: Getty

The manner of Jack Draper's win at Indian Wells has catapulted the Brit to the top of the game. His victory took him into the World's top ten for the first time, and his profile and marketability have risen accordingly. Having demolished Dane Holger Rune by a 6-2, 6-2 scoreline with a scorching serving display that included 10 aces, Draper reflected on his achievement in his post-match interview and said:

Ad

"Just all the work I've done over the last few years feels like it’s coming together on the biggest stage and I can’t put that into words. I feel like I deserve it in all honesty, the amount of adversity I’ve been through, the amount of sacrifices, the amount of time that people around me have put into me and the hard work." [via Mirror.co.uk]

Jack Draper's Burberry ambassadorship is the deserved consequence of that amazing job. Although he faltered at the Miami Open immediately after Indian Wells, losing in the first round, he is now playing in the Monte Carlo Open. He had a straightforward 6-1, 6-1 first-round victory over American Marcos Giron yesterday and will play Alejandro Davidovich tomorrow in the Round of 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More