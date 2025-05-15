Jack Draper makes Carlos Alcaraz admission after 'frustrating' Italian Open heartbreak

Jack Draper suffered a straight-sets rout at the hands of third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Italian Open on Wednesday, May 14. The Brit acknowledged in a post-match media interaction that he couldn't keep his composure during his last-eight outing, which allowed his higher-ranked opponent to win convincingly.

Ad

Draper has enjoyed a good claycourt season thus far, having reached his second ATP Masters 1000 final at the Madrid Open a couple of weeks ago. The conditions in Rome, however, were starkly different due to a relatively lower altitude, which forced the World No. 5 to adapt tactically this fortnight.

Taking on Carlos Alcaraz, whom he had defeated en route to his maiden 1000-level title in Indian Wells two months ago, Jack Draper couldn't emulate his Madrid form as he succumbed to a 4-6, 4-6 loss in one hour and 38 minutes. The 23-year-old wasted an early service break lead in both sets. He also failed to capitalize on six of the eight break points he created and got broken four times.

Ad

Trending

During his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Draper gave credit to Alcaraz for "tactically" and "emotionally" outmatching him in their sixth career meeting on the ATP Tour. That said, he conceded in the same breath that he was "too negative" during crucial moments of the match while expressing his frustrations with how it panned out.

"Carlos was better tactically and emotionally than me. I sit here very frustrated with my match today," Jack Draper told Sky Sports. "I could have tactically changed a few things better and I think emotionally I was too negative."

Ad

The Brit added that he needed to work on his physicality, especially on a surface like clay.

"A lot of that is how much tennis I've played, but top players bring that out of you, and Carlos was the better player and deserved to win. I've got to keep on working on being more physical," he said. "It's a bit more of a chess game on clay and I'm still learning."

Ad

Although he was disappointed with his performance in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, the three-time ATP singles titlist did express optimism about his French Open preparations during his interaction with Sky Sports.

Jack Draper: "I am looking forward to going back to Roland Garros after last year"

Jack Draper has played at the French Open twice in his career so far, exiting in the first round on both occasions. That said, the 23-year-old is eager to play "confident tennis" on the famed terre battue this year as he is in good form at the moment.

Ad

"I am looking forward to going back to Roland-Garros after last year, which was a disappointing one," Jack Draper told Sky Sports. "I feel like I've never really played really good, confident tennis there, so I am looking forward to that. I'm hungry to get there and carry on this form on the clay courts."

Draper is enjoying his career-best tour-level season this year, having compiled a 22-6 win/loss record and won the Indian Wells Masters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More