Jack Draper makes his feelings known on Emma Raducanu choosing Carlos Alcaraz over him for US Open mixed doubles

Jack Draper has weighed in on Emma Raducanu choosing Carlos Alcaraz over him as her mixed doubles partner for the US Open this year. The pair are part of a star-studded lineup, and Draper didn’t shy away from sharing how he felt about being passed over.

The US Open mixed doubles will be played as a standalone event on August 19–20, just days before the main draw begins on August 24. The USTA pushed the event forward in hopes of encouraging more top singles players to join in without it clashing with their Grand Slam campaigns.

And it looks like the USTA’s plan worked, as big names like Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, and others have signed up. As for Draper, he’s teamed up with Zheng Qinwen.

Speaking to the press at Queen’s Club, the Brit said it would’ve been nice from a British point of view to partner with Raducanu, but he understands why she chose Alcaraz. He said:

“Yeah, I mean, a wise person once told me you should find the best partner, and that's what she did in Alcaraz. I don't blame her at all for that (smiling).”

“Yeah, I think she will have a lot of fun playing with Carlos. He's obviously the best player in the world probably right now, along with Sinner. Great at doubles, as well. Saw that with Rafa at the Olympics. She's gone about and chose the best partner, for sure. Hopefully they do well,” he added.

Some notable pairs include Djokovic-Olga Danilovic, Swiatek-Casper Ruud, Sabalenka-Grigor Dimitrov, Osaka-Nick Kyrgios, Madison Keys-Frances Tiafoe, Zverev-Belinda Bencic, and Emma Navarro-Jannik Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz & Jack Draper kick off Queen's Club campaign; Emma Raducanu withdraws from Berlin

Emma Raducanu pictured at the 2025 HSBC Championships | Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper are both in London this week, gearing up for Wimbledon with a run at the Queen’s Club Championships. Emma Raducanu also began her grass-court season at Queen’s but has since pulled out of the Berlin Open, citing ongoing back issues.

Raducanu told the reporters after her quarterfinal loss to Zheng Qinwen at Queen's.

“It’s been lingering for the last few weeks, and I have had back issues before. I think it’s just a vulnerability of mine. I’m not overly concerned that it’s something serious, but it’s something that’s very annoying and needs proper and careful management.”

Draper kicked off his campaign in style, breezing past Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-1 with a dominant performance on Tuesday, June 17. Alcaraz followed suit with a solid showing of his own, holding off Adam Walton 6-4, 7-6(4) to secure his spot in the next round.

