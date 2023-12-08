Jack Draper opens up about his grandmother’s Alzheimer’s struggle and his passion for finding a cure for the disease

Jack Draper recently revealed how his grandmother’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease has affected him and his family. Draper said he wants to raise awareness and find a cure for the condition that has robbed his grandmother of her memory and identity.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, a term that describes a group of symptoms that affect a person’s cognitive abilities, such as memory, thinking, and language. Draper’s grandmother, Brenda, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2015 when she was 70.

Brenda was a former tennis player and coach, who taught Draper the basics of the sport and supported him throughout his career. Draper said his grandmother was one of his biggest fans, but now she does not recognize him or his achievements.

"Nana was one of my biggest supporters growing up and I have always been very close to her, but this is a disease which completely takes away the person you knew," Jack Draper said in a BBC Sport interview.

"This is probably the saddest part for me and my family, that she no longer recognizes or is able to communicate with us. Nana was a huge supporter of my tennis, and I wish she could see and appreciate all the things I’ve achieved so far as I know she would be very proud of me," he added.

The 21-year-old joined the Alzheimer’s Society as a 'Sports Champion' to help raise awareness and funds for the cause. He said he hopes his story will inspire others to support the charity and its research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

"I personally know how horrendous this disease is and the impact it has on not only the person diagnosed, but also family, friends, and carers. It’s why I have decided to support Alzheimer’s Society, as I am passionate about finding a cure so we can finally bring an end to the devastation caused by dementia," Jack Draper said.

A look into Jack Draper's performance in the 2023 season

Jack Draper at the 2023 Davis Cup Final

Jack Draper started the year on a high note, reaching the semifinals of the Adelaide International 2 and breaking into the Top 40 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career. He also made his debut at the Australian Open, where he lost the first round to Rafael Nadal 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6.

However, Draper’s momentum was soon halted by a series of injuries that sidelined him for most of the season. He suffered an abdominal injury at the Indian Wells Masters, forcing him to retire in the fourth round against World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

Draper then injured his shoulder at the French Open, where he also had to retire in the first round against Tomas Martin Etcheverry. The shoulder injury was so severe that he had to miss the entire grass-court season, including his home Slam, the Wimbledon Championships.

Draper returned to action in August and had a strong run at the US Open, eventually losing to World No. 8 Andrey Rublev, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 in the fourth round. He also made his Davis Cup debut for Great Britain, defeating Thanasi Kokkinakis in a thrilling three-setter.

The Englishman then reached his first ATP tour final at the Sofia Open, where he lost to Adrian Mannarino 6-7(6), 6-2, 3-6. He also won his fifth ATP Challenger Tour title in Bergamo, Italy, beating David Goffin in the final, 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-3.