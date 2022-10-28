Jack Sock picks his “Ultimate” Tennis team ft. Nick Kyrgios, Carlos Alcaraz

Jack Sock, in a recent Instagram story, picked his Ultimate Tennis squad of five to play basketball.

In a post titled "Build Your Ultimate Starting 5 Using $15" from an Instagram tennis meme account, 5 tennis players out of 15 had to be chosen. The players featured in the list were Andy Murray, Cristian Garin, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Tommy Paul, Rafael Nadal, Juncheng Shang, J.J. Wolf, Botic van de Zandschulp, Arthur Rinderknech, Marin Cilic, Del Potro, Roger Federer, Rajeev Ram, Karen Khachanov, Taylor Fritz, Denis Shapavalov, John Isner, Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz, Nick Kyrgios, Jack Sock, Riley Opelka, Thanasi Kokkinakis, and Gael Monfils.

The four-time Grand Slam doubles champion shared a picture on his Instagram story, choosing Nick Kyrgios, J.J. Wolf, Carlos Alcaraz, Tommy Paul, and himself. The tight pack seems to be appealing due to its diversity of talents.

Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock have played alongside each other twice this season in Houston and Washington. Kyrgios clinched the Citi Open 2022 singles title and partnered with Jack Sock, where they swept the Citi Open doubles title together. Before teaming up for the competition, Nick and Jack Sock exchanged sweet words.

“I love playing with Jack because he is hands down the best player in the world, but at the same time I hate playing with him because there is so much pressure on me because he wins with absolutely anyone he plays with," said Kyrgios before they partnered for the Citi Open via Express.

On teaming up with Nick Kyrgios, Sock said:

“I’ll take it, coming from the guy who just made the crazy run at Wimby, one of the most talented in the world as we know. Probably the most talented basketball player in the world."

Sock added:

“Nick and I gel so well together on the court. On and off the court we have a blast, we have been friends for a long time off the court, starting with video games and here we are.”

Nick Kyrgios has ended his season while Carlos Alcaraz is battling in Basel

Nick Kyrgios - 2022 US Open

Due to a knee injury, the Aussie withdrew from the Swiss Indoors and Paris Masters, ending his 2022 singles season. However, he could still feature in the ATP finals doubles.

"Obviously very disappointing, it's one of my favorite tournaments, I've had great memories here. But pulling out is the smart option for my body. I've got a couple of events left in the year and I want to do well in them, so I have to be smart," Krygios said in the press-conference after his withdrawal from Tokyo Open.

By reaching the Wimbledon final and winning a tournament in Washington, Nick Kyrgios capped an incredible year.

Carlos Alcaraz is battling in Basel, where he is set to play Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals today. The World No. 1 is in good form to bag another title for his 2022 season.

