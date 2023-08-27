Former World No. 8 Jack Sock will retire from tennis at the 2023 US Open, bringing to an end an accomplished career that saw the American win four singles titles and 17 doubles trophies on the ATP Tour.

Taking to social media on Sunday, August 27, the 30-year-old announced that he will be hanging up his racquet at Flushing Meadows at the end of his 2023 campaign. Sock has been handed a wildcard for the men's doubles event in New York along with partner John Isner, who will also be retiring from tennis at the tournament.

Jack Sock fondly recalled his best memories from being part of the game for 14 long years, hoping he had made his 8-year-old self proud along the way.

"To the 8 year old boy who immediately fell in love with the sport of tennis, I hope I made you proud. It's been 14 years of memories I will never forget. From winning four Grand Slams, Olympic Gold and Bronze, top 10 rankings in singles and doubles and competing on the Davis Cup and Laver Cup teams, it's been beyond what I could've ever dreamed. Without the help of so many people, none of that could've ever happened," Jack Sock wrote.

"I've had the privilege of competing in Flushing Meadows since I was seventeen and this year's US Open will be the final event of my career. I look forward to creating memories in front of the best fans in the world one last time!" he added.

The former doubles World No. 2 extended his thanks to his wife Laura, adding that he looked forward to the next chapter of his life as a family man. Sock also thanked his mother, father and brother from the bottom of his heart for helping him reach this point in his life.

"To my wife, Laura, you have been there in some very tough times and also some very amazing times. You have always supported me and helped me to be the best I possibly could. We now have a little one on the way and I'm so incredibly excited for the next chapter as a family and being parents. I love you," Jack Sock wrote.

"To my mom, dad and brother; without you guys I would not be where I am today! The remarkable sacrifices you've made since day one were nothing short of extraordinary and I'll be forever grateful. Eric, you pushed me on the court day in and day out since we were kids and have been in my corner throughout every step of this journey. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart!" he added.

Finally, Jack Sock lavished praise on his childhood coach Mike Wolf, who coached the American from 2004 until 2019. Noting that he would not have become the player he was today without Wolf's help, Sock also thanked all the other coaches, physios, sponsors and fans who have cheered him on during his career so far.

"I've had the pleasure of working with many people over the years on the ATP Tour, but I wouldn't be the player I am today without the help of Mike Wolf. Coach - thank you for all the hours and dedication you've put in since my first lesson at the age of 10!" Jack Sock wrote.

"To all of my coaches, physios, sponsors and fans along the way - Thank you Thank you Thank you!! I wish I could thank each of you individually but you know who you are and I am eternally grateful," he added.