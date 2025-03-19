Jack Sock shares his disappointment at Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton-led American contingent's below-par showing at Indian Wells

Former tennis pro-Jack Sock recently highlighted the disappointing performance by Americans at Indian Wells. Almost 25 homegrown players entered the main draw in California but none of them reached the final of the BNP Paribas Open this year.

Critics had high expectations from the American contingent in Indian Wells. Apart from a quarterfinal finish by Ben Shelton, none of the other players made a valuable contribution at the event. Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul were eliminated in the fourth round.

Former World No. 8 Jack Sock recently joined Sam Querrey on the 'Nothing Major' podcast. He expressed his honest opinion that the American players could have achieved better results.

Here's a look at their discussion:

"In my opinion, the Americans had an average showing at Indian Wells... On the men's side, Shelton was the only guy to reach a quarterfinal. We got Fritz, we got Tiafoe, Paul, Korda. Jack—a little bit of a letdown, would you say, on the men's side?" Sam Querrey asked (9:30 onwards).

"Yeah, did you mention Tommy in there too? Tommy's the guy that I keep trying to hype him up. I would definitely say let down. I think with the way American tennis is going and trending and the kind of hype and buzz around our friends that are out there playing still, I think we were definitely looking for a better result from somebody, or at least a deeper run maybe," Jack Sock added.

Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz were among the favorites to make a deep run in Indian Wells. While Paul fell to Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round, Jack Draper brushed aside Fritz in the last 16.

Jack Sock urged the Americans to raise their level in the Miami Open and felt gutted about the ordinary results in Indian Wells.

"So I would say overall disappointment... But I think, I don't know, maybe here, maybe Miami could be a different story, hopefully. We have somebody at least playing towards the end of the second week and weekend and competing for a title. We got to get American tennis back on top," Jack Sock said (10:45 onwards)

Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton will be among the top 15 seeds in Miami. The Masters 1000 event in Florida began on March 18.

"We have four ladies in the top 10, so you expect one of them to make a final" - Jack Sock and other tennis pros review American women’s performance at Indian Wells

Keys in action at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Source: Getty

Tennis pros Sam Querrey, Jack Sock, and Steve Johnson weighed in on the American women’s disappointing showing at Indian Wells. Despite having four seeded players in the top 10, neither of them made a significant impact at the event.

Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys and fourth seed Jessica Pegula were among the favorites to make a deep run. However, Keys was eliminated in the semifinal and Pegula couldn't get past the fourth round.

Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson reflected on their performance and discussed their chances in the upcoming Miami Open.

"Stevie, did the girls disappoint a little bit as well? The semi-finalist in Keys, but Coco lost round of 16, Pegula lost round of 16, Emma Navarro round of 32," Sam Querrey asked (11:00 onwards).

"We have four ladies in the top 10, so you expect one of them to make a final. Maddie was in the semis and just, I think, just kind of either ran out of gas or just kind of ran into a buzzsaw that day, losing to Sabalenka," Steve Johnson replied.

"I'm always rooting, always going to root for the Americans. So, but yeah, a little bit disappointing on both sides, the men and women, but you know, Miami is a new opportunity. That's the beauty of our sport sometimes. You get another chance, short-term memory, and get back out there and fire it up," Steve Johnson added (12:07 onwards).

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys will be in the top 5 seeds in the Miami Open. In form teenager Mirra Andreeva will also enter the event as the 11th seed this year. It'll be interesting to see if any of the American women can find their form and make a deep run in Miami.

