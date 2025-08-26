"Jail the person who did this to Carlos Alcaraz" - Fans ridicule Spaniard's 'awful' new haircut at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz was spotted sporting a new haircut ahead of kickstarting his men's singles campaign at the 2025 US Open. However, the haircut didn't impress several tennis fans, who blatantly ridiculed it.On Monday, August 25, the day of Alcaraz's first-round match against Reilly Opelka at the hardcourt Major, the Spaniard practiced sporting an extreme buzz cut. It didn't take long for the former No. 1 and five-time Major champion's new look to go viral on social media.This ain't even a buzz cut bro 💔 byu/AshamedPurchase9033 intennisReactions came pouring in from fans spanning Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) and most of them were critical of Carlos Alcaraz's new haircut for the 2025 US Open.&quot;Terrible haircut 😭 Jail the person who did this to him,&quot; wrote one fan.&quot;Did he lose a bet ? 👀,&quot; one questioned.&quot;Good lord that’s awful. 👀,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Get the barber and bring the guillotine out wtf,&quot; one demanded.&quot;7 year-old coming to school after getting head lice,&quot; joked one.&quot;He had a f**k a** haircut for Roland Garros and won so maybe he's on to something,&quot; weighed in yet another fan, referring to the Spaniard's haircut during his title-winning run at this year's French Open.Carlos Alcaraz started men's singles campaign at US Open 2025 with 1R clash against home hope Reilly OpelkaCarlos Alcaraz during his men's singles first-round match against Reilly Opelka at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)Alcaraz, whose first taste of Grand Slam glory came at the US Open in 2022, began his men's singles campaign at Flushing Meadows this year with an opening-round encounter against Reilly Opelka. It marked the Spaniard and the American's maiden clash.At the time of writing, the match is ongoing, with the ATP No. 2 having taken the first set 6-4. Opelka, a former No. 17, provided a much stiffer challenge in the second set though, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Spaniard from winning it 7-5. The American now simply has to win the third to stay alive in the match, the winner of which will go on to face Mattia Bellucci from Italy in the second round.Carlos Alcaraz is among the favorites to win the men's singles title at the 2025 US Open. The World No. 2 came into the tournament on the back of his title triumph at the Cincinnati Open, where he led reigning No. 1 Jannik Sinner 5-0 in the final's first set when the Italian retired citing an illness.