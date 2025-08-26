  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Carlos Alcaraz
  • "Jail the person who did this to Carlos Alcaraz" - Fans ridicule Spaniard's 'awful' new haircut at US Open

"Jail the person who did this to Carlos Alcaraz" - Fans ridicule Spaniard's 'awful' new haircut at US Open

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Aug 26, 2025 03:46 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)
Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz was spotted sporting a new haircut ahead of kickstarting his men's singles campaign at the 2025 US Open. However, the haircut didn't impress several tennis fans, who blatantly ridiculed it.

Ad

On Monday, August 25, the day of Alcaraz's first-round match against Reilly Opelka at the hardcourt Major, the Spaniard practiced sporting an extreme buzz cut. It didn't take long for the former No. 1 and five-time Major champion's new look to go viral on social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reactions came pouring in from fans spanning Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) and most of them were critical of Carlos Alcaraz's new haircut for the 2025 US Open.

"Terrible haircut 😭 Jail the person who did this to him," wrote one fan.
"Did he lose a bet ? 👀," one questioned.
"Good lord that’s awful. 👀," another fan chimed in.
"Get the barber and bring the guillotine out wtf," one demanded.
Ad
"7 year-old coming to school after getting head lice," joked one.
"He had a f**k a** haircut for Roland Garros and won so maybe he's on to something," weighed in yet another fan, referring to the Spaniard's haircut during his title-winning run at this year's French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz started men's singles campaign at US Open 2025 with 1R clash against home hope Reilly Opelka

Carlos Alcaraz during his men&#039;s singles first-round match against Reilly Opelka at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)
Carlos Alcaraz during his men's singles first-round match against Reilly Opelka at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

Alcaraz, whose first taste of Grand Slam glory came at the US Open in 2022, began his men's singles campaign at Flushing Meadows this year with an opening-round encounter against Reilly Opelka. It marked the Spaniard and the American's maiden clash.

Ad

At the time of writing, the match is ongoing, with the ATP No. 2 having taken the first set 6-4. Opelka, a former No. 17, provided a much stiffer challenge in the second set though, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Spaniard from winning it 7-5. The American now simply has to win the third to stay alive in the match, the winner of which will go on to face Mattia Bellucci from Italy in the second round.

Carlos Alcaraz is among the favorites to win the men's singles title at the 2025 US Open. The World No. 2 came into the tournament on the back of his title triumph at the Cincinnati Open, where he led reigning No. 1 Jannik Sinner 5-0 in the final's first set when the Italian retired citing an illness.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications