"James stole the show" - Caroline Wozniacki delights as 1-year-old son steals the spotlight from sister Olivia during her soccer practice

Caroline Wozniacki recently posted a video of her 1-year-old son James showing off his skills on the soccer pitch to eclipse his sister Olivia during what was supposed to be her practice session.

Wozniacki's kids are still finding their feet in this world. However, irrespective of how young they are, one thing cannot be denied; they possess athletes' DNA. Wozniacki, a former Grand Slam champion, is still active on the WTA Tour while her husband, David Lee, is a former professional basketball player who starred in the NBA during his best years.

Wozniacki has already introduced both her kids to various sports, including tennis, and from their latest glimpses from the soccer pitch, it seems that they've taken to it as well. Wozniacki is no alien to soccer herself. In a letter she wrote to her younger self for The Players' Tribune, she revealed her love for soccer when she was growing up.

While Wozniacki ultimately chose tennis as her career path, maybe a different sporting reality awaits her children. Her son James is already proving to be quite a tricky customer as evident in the latest snippet Wozniacki shared on her Instagram.

"Olivia had soccer practice, but James stole the show," she captioned the post.

Wozniacki's son James tries his hand at soccer

In the videom, James could be seen dribbling with a soccer ball at his feet

Caroline Wozniacki would probably have been a soccer player were it not for her father

Caroline Wozniacki at 2024 Australian Open - Day 4

Growing up, tennis was never Caroline Wozniacki's first choice in terms of sports. Her interest in sports started with gymnastics, after which she moved to swimming. She also had a spell playing handball, but the sport she truly fell in love with was soccer.

In her stirring letter to her younger self for The Players' Tribune, Wozniacki admitted to being convinced that she would become a professional soccer player and represent Denmark. However, she also mentioned the practical difficulties at the time that led to her father convincing her to take up tennis.

"You were absolutely convinced that you were going to be a soccer player when you grew up. But there weren't many girls teams in Denmark back then, and Dad didn't like you having to play on boys teams all the time. He wanted you to be able to build friendships with other girls. So he steered you toward tennis," she wrote.

All in all, her father's decision did pay dividends in the long run. Caroline Wozniacki went on to become a formidable tennis player, with her greatest achievement coming at the 2018 Australian Open, where she defeated Simona Halep in the final to clinch her first ever singles Grand Slam title.