"Jannik Sinner asked if Serena Williams would be an option" - US Open official reveals Italian's shock request for mixed doubles

Jannik Sinner had an interesting choice in mind for his US Open mixed doubles pairing. The Italian inquired if 23-time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams would be available before eventually teaming up with Katerina Siniakova for the event.

The mixed doubles format is revamped this year with star-studded lineups to draw more fans to the Grand Slam event. 8 teams with some of the top singles players, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Iga Swiatek, have received a wildcard and will compete for $1 million in prize money.

In an episode of the Nothing Major podcast, hosts John Isner, Jack Sock, and Sam Querry invited the US Open's Senior Director of Player Relations, Eric Butorac, to the show. During the interaction, Butroc was asked if Serena Williams, Roger Federer, or Rafael Nadal had reached out to compete in the event. Butroc began by sharing an anecdote from his meeting with Sinner in Rome.

“Yeah, Sinner did ask if Serena would be an option,” he said [at 24:24].

He explained that as per WADA, players coming out of retirement needed to follow certain protocols that took nearly six months before they could be reinstated.

“I believe Serena’s not back in the doping protocol. So, when you come back and being a top player, like guys like me, we could probably jump right back in, but they have to like, ["It's like a 6 months process," prompted Isner] Exactly. I don’t know of Roger or Rafa are actually in probably in the same situation, but I didn’t hear from Roger, Rafa about playing either,” he added.

Jannik Sinner-Katerina Siniakova will encounter Alexander Zverev-Belinda Bencic in the Round of 16 in the 2025 US Open mixed doubles on Tuesday, August 19.

Carlos Alcaraz won as Jannik Sinner retired from the Cincinnati Open final with illness

Jannik Sinner at the 2025 French Open. Image: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz lifted his maiden Cincinnati Open trophy after runner-up Jannik Sinner retired due to illness on Sunday, August 17.

The highly anticipated clash began and quickly sank for the World No. 1, who appeared unwell and trailed 0-4 before calling his trainer. He went back on court and double-faulted, falling 0-5 behind his opponent, and eventually decided to end the match.

The duo shook hands and embraced at the net, and Alcaraz later went over to the Italian's bench to comfort him. Jannik Sinner will be back on court at the 2025 US Open. The men's singles draw will be announced on Thursday, August 21.

