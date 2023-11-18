Jannik Sinner’s outstanding semifinal victory over Daniil Medvedev which earned him a spot in the biggest final of his career so far at the 2023 ATP Finals, delighted tennis fans.

Sinner and Medvedev took the Centre Court in Turin on Saturday, November 18, in what was their fifth match of the season. The Italian started off strong, breaking his opponent in the fourth game of the first set. Sinner held on to his lead, clinching the opener 6-3.

In the second set, the duo fought tooth and nail, with neither of them succeeding in snatching a break. Medvedev eventually managed to force a decider after finding an opening in the tiebreak 7-6(4).

The third set, however, proved to be a one-sided affair. Jannik Sinner rushed to a 3-0 lead with a break advantage. He then clinched an insurance break as well. The World No. 4 followed this by successfully serving for the match.

Sinner came out on top after a grueling two-hour and 29 minutes long battle, with the scoreline reading 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1. Doing so, the Italian registered his third consecutive win against Daniil Medvedev within two months. Their head-to-head record now stands at 6-3 in the Russian’s favor.

Sinner has now won 17 of his last 18 matches, and is undefeated at the ATP Finals, with wins over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune. The win over Medvedev is also his sixth on the trot against a Top-5 opponent.

Tennis fans were delighted by the 22-year-old’s rich vein of form and shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

"What an amazing journey for #Sinner! 2024 is promising a new GS champion for sure. #NittoATPFinals," one fan said.

"Are we experiencing a full takeover?????? I doubt anyone from the semi will beat this Sinner. Can't imagine how many titles (slams included ) he getting next year," another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Jannik Sinner on outfoxing Daniil Medvedev in front of home crowd: "It's a privilege to have this kind of pressure"

Jannik Sinner after defeating Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 ATP Finals

Following the match, Jannik Sinner shared how he felt about the victory over Daniil Medvedev in front of his home crowd.

"Incredible feelings. It was a really, really tough match today," the Italian said in his ATP Finals on-court interview.

"I think it’s a privilege to have this kind of pressure. Already the week before this event, I felt really good on this court -- it’s quite fast. And obviously, the crowd is giving me so much energy. For me, it’s a pleasure to play in front of the home fans. All going in a good way, and obviously, really happy," he added.

Jannik Sinner is now through to his seventh final of the 2023 season. He is chasing his fifth title this year and an 11th overall.

Earlier this year, the Italian lifted ATP 500 titles in Beijing and Vienna by defeating Daniil Medvedev. He also won his maiden Masters 1000 title in Toronto with an emphatic win over Alex de Minaur, and an ATP 250 trophy in Montpellier by getting the better of Maxime Cressy.

In pursuit of his career’s biggest trophy yet, Sinner will face either Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Finals title clash on Sunday, November 19.