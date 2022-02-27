"Jannik Sinner doesn't have to be a bad copy of Nadal, Medvedev, Djokovic, or anyone else, but the best version of himself" - new coach Simone Vagnozzi

Jannik Sinner recently parted ways with his coaching staff, headed by long-time mentor Riccardo Piatti. The Italian will now work with compatriot Simone Vagnozzi as he looks to consolidate his place in the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

In a recent interview with SuperTennis, Vagnozzi spoke about his expectations while working with Sinner. The Italian said that his protege must focus on improving his game to be the best player he can possibly be, rather than following in the footsteps of the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"Jannik doesn't have to be a bad copy of Nadal, Medvedev, Djokovic or anyone else," Vagnozzi said. "He has to be the best version of himself."

Vagnozzi insisted that while he has his strengths, there are areas in Sinner's game that can be improved. The Italian highlighted his serve, volley, and backhand slice, as well as his tactical ability to outfox the best players on tour.

"He can improve the serve, the safety in the descent to the net, the technique in the execution of the volley. He can improve the backhand slice, which can help him even if it will not be a shot that will play a lot," he added. "Tactically he can improve a lot, I think adding a plan B and a plan C can be important because when you face foxes on the circuit like Djokovic or Nadal you have to be ready to change the cards."

"For now, no one else will join Jannik Sinner's team" - Simone Vagnozzi

Jannil Sinner at the 2022 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner joined hands with Vagnozzi after working with Piatti from the age of 13. The Italian is expected to add members to his team to work on areas he is looking to improve on, but Vagnozzi has revealed that no new additions will be made ahead of their trip to the United States.

"For now no one else will join the team. I, the athletic trainer Davide Cassinello and the physiotherapist Paolo Cadamuro will go to America," he said. "But we are here to do the good of Jannik, and if we find ourselves in need of other people to give us something in addition we remain open to this eventuality."

Jannik Sinner has been in and out of the top 10 of the world rankings recently and will look to make his mark at the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami. He is defending 600 points in the latter after reaching the the final last year.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala