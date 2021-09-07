Jannik Sinner after bowing out to Alexander Zverev in US Open 4r: "I lost but it's a process, I'm proud to be in the position where I am"

Jannik Sinner bowed out of the 2021 US Open on the back of a straight-sets loss to the red-hot Alexander Zverev on Monday. But during his post-match presser Sinner chose to look at the positives from his week in New York, and stressed that he is happy with where he is in his evolution.

The Italian lost his serve once in each of the opening two sets, before putting up a stronger fight in the third. Zverev, however, did well to fend off any hope of a comeback, sealing the set in a closely-contested tiebreaker.

While Jannik Sinner exited the tournament earlier than he would have liked, he has already put together a breakthrough season and is likely to reach a new career-high ranking next week. Speaking to reporters after the match, the youngster claimed that his mindset has changed over the last few years as he has started realizing his potential.

Sinner also pointed out he is more ambitious with his goals now than he was in his teens, but stressed the need to be patient with his game.

"Me, when I was 16, I didn't know what I wanted to do," Sinner said. "I mean, obviously I decided to be a tennis player, but I think now it's a little bit different. I know how good I can play tennis, and, you know, so the mindset is a little bit different."

"In the other way obviously you want more and more, but it's important also to not rush," he added. "For that, you have to be calm and have a great team around you, which Piatti has a lot of experience, in every single part, from physical and mental, so I have to say I'm quite happy."

Jannik Sinner conceded he was still in the midst of learning to trust the "process". Reflecting on his performances over the last few weeks - where he played some tight matches in Washington and Cincinnati - the Italian asserted that he was "proud" to be where he is at the age of 20.

"Apart the tournaments of Toronto, the rest, you know, I always was there," Sinner said. "I had in every match my chances to win. I lost, but it's a process. I'm 20, and I'm proud to be in the position where I am."

"Today was different because it was more mentally tough than all the rest" - Jannik Sinner on facing Alexander Zverev at the US Open

Jannik Sinner (R) after losing to Alexander Zverev in the fourth round of the US Open.

Jannik Sinner also spoke about his overall performance at this year's US Open, where he scored a few tough four- and five-set wins.

The youngster expressed satisfaction with his wins in the early rounds, highlighting in particular his ability to problem-solve in pressure situations. He recalled the "great match" he played against Gael Monfils, before admitting that it was tougher mentally to play against someone like Alexander Zverev.

"Well, I think the first rounds, the first two rounds were not easy, because I had maybe more pressure, you know. I had to win the matches. I had to find a solution. Then after, with Gael I think it was a great match from both sides," Sinner said.

"Today was a little bit, you know, was different because, you know, was more mentally tough than all the rest," he added. "But I think I can be proud of the week I played, the tournament I played."

