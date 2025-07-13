Jannik Sinner won his second Grand Slam title of the year on Sunday, beating Carlos Alcaraz to win the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. It also marked his revenge on the Spaniard for the loss in the final of the French Open earlier, where Alcaraz came back from two sets down to stun the World No. 1.

The first set saw Alcaraz mount a mini comeback, going from 2-4 down to take the set 6-4. From there, however, the Italian stepped on the gas and put unrelenting pressure on his opponent. Alcaraz was surprisingly ineffective on the drop shot, a weapon that has often shown on the big stage previously.

Sinner, gunning for his first Slam title since his return from a doping ban backn in May, took the second set 6-4 and repeated the same in the fourth set. Fighting to stay in the match, Alcaraz tried his best ot recover from a break down, but could not recreate the magic of Roland Garros and capitulated 6-4 again in the final set.

With the victory, Sinner has won three of the four Grand Slams, having won the US Open once and the Australian Open twice before. Alcaraz was the two-time defending champion at SW19 this fortnight, but will now have to put up with his first loss in a Major final (after five wins in his first five Slam finals).

Thanks to the win, Sinner has also broken a five-match losing streak against Alcaraz, a streak that stretches all the way back to 2024.

Final scoreline of Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner final: Jannik Sinner def. Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Stats for Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon final

Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Aces 8 15 Double Faults 2 7 Unforced Errors 40 36 Winners 40 38 Break Points Saved 4/6 5/9 Return Games won 4/19 2/19 Total Points won 125 113

Total duration of the final: 3 hours and 4 minutes

What is the head-to-head between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner now?

Despite the loss in the Wimbledon 2025 final, Carlos Alcaraz continues to lead Jannik Sinner in their head-to-head record. It is now 8-5 in favor of the Spaniard, who was trailing 3-4 at the end of 2023.

Next week, Sinner will continue his stay as the No. 1 in the ATP rankings, while Alcaraz will also maintain his No. 2 position despite the heartbreaking result. Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Jack Draper then complete the rest of the Top-5.

Novak Djokovic, who reached the semifinals at Wimbledon, will stay at World No. 6, while American sensation Ben Shelton will break into the top 10 for the first time in his career.

