"Jannik Sinner can be World No. 1, and undoubtedly win a Slam" - Francesca Schiavone

Jannik Sinner has turned a lot of heads recently with his fierce yet balanced style of play. The 19-year-old is also incredibly composed on the court, and he has already broken into the top 20 of the ATP rankings.

On Thursday, former Roland Garros winner Francesca Schiavone joined the ever-increasing group of people who are bullish about Sinner's potential. Schiavone went so far as to claim that her countryman can reach the absolute pinnacle of men's tennis in the future.

Francesca Schiavone famously won the 2010 French Open title against all odds, becoming the first Italian woman to win a Grand Slam event in singles. The 40-year-old is currently working as the coach of Petra Martic, and will be joining the Croat at this week's Madrid Open.

Speaking to the media ahead of Martic's participation in Madrid, Schiavone claimed that Jannik Sinner's love for the sport along with his work ethic could transform him into 'a great champion' some day.

"Jannik Sinner is a great boy," Francesca Schiavone replied when she was asked about her countryman. "I think to be a great champion you have to be a great person, he has to love this sport too, and the third step is to work a lot and very hard."

Schiavone also believes that Sinner has the goods to ascend to the top of the ATP rankings and become a Slam champion.

"He can be World No. 1, and undoubtedly win a Grand Slam," Schiavone said.

"Jannik Sinner sees the ball much earlier and faster than other players" - Francesca Schiavone

Francesca Schiavone also dived deep into the technicalities of Jannik Sinner's game. Schiavone, who was once placed as high as No. 4 in the WTA rankings, praised Sinner's ability to anticipate the trajectory of the ball before unloading on his shots.

"He does all of this, besides having the quality of power, he sees the ball much earlier and faster than other players," Schiavone said.

Jannik Sinner will also be participating at the Madrid Open, the men's draw of which starts on 2 May. The teenager would be hoping to build on his semifinal showing from Barcelona last week, and continue on his upward march during the claycourt season.