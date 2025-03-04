"Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz are leading the way but I'm hungry" - Jack Draper issues bold word of caution to star duo

Jack Draper recently made a bold statement about wanting to compete toe-to-toe against his fellow generation players, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who have already taken the tennis world by storm. Though the Brit star is touted to be one of the biggest names in tennis, he has yet to reach the level of his aforementioned rivals.

With some of the greatest tennis players hanging up the rackets in recent years, including Roger Federer in 2022 and Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal in 2024, many believed there were some shoes to be filled in the highest ranks of tennis. By sweeping all the Grand Slams in 2024, Alcaraz and Sinner were crowned by the tennis fraternity as the leaders of the new generation of tennis.

During his recent photo shoot with Vogue, Jack Draper, another exciting tennis talent, stated that Alcaraz and Sinner were currently ahead of him, but he issued a bold statement about how he was 'hungry' to compete with them:

“Sinner, Alcaraz…they’re leading the way at the moment,” he says. “But I know myself. I’m hungry, I’m willing to do whatever it takes to really improve and compete with them.”

The World No.14's coach James Trotman also felt it was time for the young generation, including Draper, to put their foot on the gas.

“It’s exciting because it’s a change, and there’s time for new players like Jack to make a name for themselves.”

Draper's brother Ben, who is also his agent added:

“He’s chasing the guys who are already winning Slams, like Alcaraz.”

Draper has put up some decent performances against the two men in their battles.

A look into how Jack Draper has performed against Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper so far

Though Jack Draper doesn't boast the same high-quality tennis resumes as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, both of whom have won multiple Grand Slams and reached the top of the ATP rankings, he still has managed to put up commendable performances against both men.

The Brit has faced Sinner twice in their careers with both men sharing the spoils with a 1-1 head-to-head. While the Brit won their first clash in Queen's back in 2021, the Italian got his revenge at the 2024 US Open semifinals with his straight-set win.

On the other hand, Draper is down 1-3 in his head-to-head against Alcaraz. However, it is worth noting that in two of his losses, the 23-year-old retired mid-match. While Alcaraz claimed a comeback win at the 2022 Basel Open, Draper clinched a straight-sets win in Queen's.

