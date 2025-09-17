Jannik Sinner caught in new controversy after China-backed firm gets accused of stealing data from top-level athletes

Jannik Sinner finds himself in new hot water this week following incoming reports that FocusCalm, a wearable EEG headband that gives real-time feedback on neural activity for mental training, is possibly backed by companies directly linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The Italian and various other athletes have employed the technology in their routines, which demands introspection from fans if some of the insinuations being made are true.Sinner was previously embroiled in a doping controversy after the International Tennis Integrity Association (ITIA) - the biggest anti-doping agency in pro tennis - announced that he had tested positive for the banned substance clostebol twice in March 2024. The Italian was ultimately handed a three-month doping ban earlier this year by WADA after inaction from ITIA when it came to his case.While Jannik Sinner has since got back to winning ways, the 24-year-old was implicated in a new controversy on Tuesday (September 16) after American sports journalist Pablo Torre revealed in the latest episode of his podcast that the 24-year-old, along with six-time Major winner Iga Swiatek, skiing legend Mikaela Shiffrin, and a few other NCAA and EPL athletes, has been using the FocusCalm headset by BrainCo - who he believes have been funded by &quot;entities directly linked to the CCP&quot;.&quot;These aren't just any athletes. We are talking about, at least famously focused, Jannik Sinner, who trains with a FocusCalm. We're talking about former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who is using it everyday,&quot; the journalist said on the Pablo Torre Finds Out show this week.Torre also claimed that the data of Sinner &amp; Co's neural pathways is covertly being fed to the Chinese government for aviation and military applications in the future. Formula Medicine founder Dr. Riccardo Ceccarelli, who was invited on the podcast by the American, gave further backing to the above inferences.Jannik Sinner to make his return at China Open 2025 following failed US Open title defenseJannik Sinner finished runner-up at US Open 2025 | Image Source: GettyJannik Sinner has endured a few tough weeks on the ATP Tour after securing his fourth career Major triumph at Wimbledon in July. The Italian retired in the first set of his Cincinnati Open final encounter against Carlos Alcaraz due to illness. He then lost to the Spaniard once again in the US Open men's summit clash, surrendering the match 2-6, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 in two hours and 44 minutes.After some well-deserved rest, the World No. 1 is now scheduled to play at the China Open, where he won the title two years ago. He will be the top seed at the ATP 500 tournament, which begins on September 25, with the likes of Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur, and Karen Khachanov rounding out the top four seeds.