Jannik Sinner and his coach, Simone Vagnozzi, were recently caught on camera mimicking Andy Roddick's iconic serve routine during a practice session, as the World No. 4 prepares for his first match at the 2024 ABN AMRO Open.

Andy Roddick was an outstanding player during his active years. He was inducted to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017, and remains the last American man to win a Grand Slam title, having triumphed in the 2003 US Open.

During the American's professional days, he used to tug his shirt while serving. Sinner and his coach, Vagnozzi, went down memory lane as they were recently seen in a video posted on X by Tennis TV on Monday, humorously imitating Andy Roddick's style of play.

A few hours after the post was made, Andy Roddick reposted asking his podcast listeners what they thought about the impression. He added that Sinner's shirt tug cracked him up.

“How’s the impression @Served_Podcast listeners ? The @janniksin shirt tug broke me” Roddick said

Jannik Sinner, the top seed at the tournament, will be competing against top ATP stars, including 2021 winner and current World No.5 Andrey Rublev, two-time winner Gael Monfils (who received a wild card), Holger Rune, Hubert Hurkacz, Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Bublik, Alex de Minaur, and many others.

Jannik Sinner will face Botic van de Zandschulp the first round of the 2024 ABN AMRO Open

2024 Australian Open - Day 1

The 2024 ABN AMRO Open will be Jannik Sinner's second tournament of the season. The Italian will face Dutch star Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round on Tuesday (February 13).

Sinner maintains a flawless record this season, clinching the Australian Open trophy in January by overcoming Russia's Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, in the final. This victory makes him only the third Italian man to lift a major and he has not participated in any tournaments since.

In the previous season, Jannik Sinner reached the final of the ABN AMRO Open but was defeated by Daniil Medvedev with a score of 5–7, 6–2, 6–2.

On the other hand, Botic van de Zandschulp has participated in three ATP tournaments so far. He competed in the Hong Kong Open but was eliminated in the round of 16 by Shang Juncheng. He also played in the ASB Classic in Auckland, reaching the round of 16 before being knocked out by Alejandro Tabilo. Moving on to the Australian Open, he was defeated in the first round by eventual champion, Jannik Sinner.