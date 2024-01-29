Following his 2024 Australian Open triumph, Jannik Sinner was praised by compatriot Adriano Panatta, who compared the 22-year-old to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Jannik Sinner won the Australian Open by outlasting Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller on Sunday, January 28. The Italian came out on top despite finding himself in a disadvantageous position of being two sets to love down (3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3).

Sinner became only the second Italian man to lift a singles Grand Slam in the Open Era. The feat was previously achieved by Adriano Panatta, who won the 1976 French Open title.

Panatta recently gave his thoughts on Sinner’s triumph in Melbourne, noting that one of the reasons for the youngster's success was his improved playing style, which, according to him, is comparable to Novak Djokovic’s.

"Because he now serves like the best hitters on the circuit and has a response worthy of Djokovic," the Italian said, as per Corriere della Sera .

Sinner defeated 10-time champion Djokovic in the semifinal of the Austrlian Open with a convincing 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory.

Panatta further opined that Jannik Sinner was now a complete player.

"He is a complete tennis player, with a mentality that allows him to no longer fear anyone. He is cold, he does not tremble at anything," he added.

The former World No. 4 compared Sinner’s fighting spirit to that of 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

"The head: everything comes from the head... From that point of view, Jannik reminds me of Nadal, someone who doesn't give up a 15, who fights on the first ball of the match as if it were the last. And the nice thing is that, at 22 years old, he still has a lot of room for improvement," he said.

"Jannik Sinner is polite, intelligent, respectful of everyone" – Adriano Panatta

Sinner pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner has been enjoying a meteoric rise to stardom in his country, having become the highest-ranked Italian tennis player in history alongside Adriano Panatta. Additionally, the World No. 4 was also recently celebrated for his contribution to the country’s historic Davis Cup win in 2023.

Panatta sang praises of Jannik Sinner’s off court personality, commending the youngster for his character.

"Jannik is an excellent export product of our country, he only transmits values: he is polite, intelligent, respectful of everyone, with a sense of humor, which doesn't hurt. He is a decent person, never over the top," he said.

The former French Open winner felt that Sinner's "example helps society."

"Even those who believe that tennis is played with a spoon [are talking about him]! But a tennis champion who brings good messages is good for everyone. His example helps society," Panatta added.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here