Jannik Sinner comeback tournament: How to watch, timing, opponent in first match & more

Jannik Sinner is finally over the doping controversy and looks forward to making a comeback. The Italian ATP star has already set foot at the Foro Italico for the ongoing Masters 1000 event, ready to play his first match after clinching his second Australian Open title.

Sinner served a three-month doping ban from February 9 to May 4 after testing positive for a banned anabolic agent, Clostebol. The substance reportedly entered his system accidentally through his physiotherapist’s use of a medicated spray. Sinner accepted the suspension in a settlement with WADA despite initially being found to bear no fault. During the ban, he missed crucial tournaments including Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, and Madrid, but is now back in time for the Italian Open.

The Italian Open kicked off with the qualifying rounds on Monday, May 5. However, despite being distant from the competition, Jannik Sinner's commendable lead remained intact, saving his World No. 1 crown. Sinner entered the event as the top seed and, therefore, is set to begin his run directly from the Round of 64.

Jannik Sinner's opening match rival at the Italian Open

After his commendable victory over Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open final, he is ready to compete at the Masters 1000 event in Rome. According to the schedule, the 3-time Grand Slam champion will compete against Mariano Navone of Argentina in the Round of 64 match, scheduled for May 10.

The upcoming showdown will mark Sinner's first-ever meeting with the Argentine, as no prior head-to-head record exists between the two players. The winner of this intriguing matchup will go on to face either De Jong or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who are set to battle in the Round of 64.

Where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Mariano Navone at the Italian Open?

Here is a list of the channels and websites set to broadcast Jannik Sinner's upcoming campaign at the Italian Open:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada

beIN Sports - Australia

Sky UK - United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Gibraltar

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland Italia - Italy

Eurosport France - France

SportKlub - Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro

Telefonica Movistar - Spain

For more broadcast alternatives and other details on the TV schedule for the ATP Tour, visit the tour's official website.

