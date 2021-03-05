Jannik Sinner considers himself "lucky" to play in the era of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer

Rising Italian star Jannik Sinner recently claimed he feels fortunate to compete at the same time as the Big 3 - Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Djokovic, Nadal and Federer are considered by many to be the three greatest players of all time. The three have lifted the trophy at 58 of the last 70 Grand Slams, dominating the sport unlike any other trio in tennis history.

But while some players might feel resentful of being deprived of titles in the era of the Big 3, Jannik Sinner, in a recent interview, claimed otherwise.

The 19-year-old especially highlighted his French Open quarterfinal against Rafael Nadal and playing with the Spaniard in the Adelaide quarantine as important experiences in his journey as a tennis professional.

"I consider myself lucky to play in the era of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer," Sinner said. "The match with Nadal at Roland Garros was very important to me, as was training with him in Melbourne. Not just for my career but as a life experience. I will never forget it."

Having turned pro in 2018, Jannik Sinner is still in the infancy of his career. But the Italian assert that he hopes to play well into his late 30s.

"I need another two or three years to understand things better on and off the court," Sinner said. "I want to stay relaxed because the goal is to play for another 20 years. I started at 18 and therefore I want to play up to 38."

(Quotes have been translated using Google Translate)

Everyone expects a Grand Slam but that doesn't worry me: Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner has been touted by many to be the next potential superstar in men's tennis. The 19-year-old is the youngest player in the top 100 of the ATP rankings, and he has already won two singles titles.

While Sinner is aware of the enormous expectations on his shoulders, he revealed during the interview that the most pressure he feels comes from himself.

"Everyone expects a Grand Slam but it doesn't worry me," Sinner said. "I'm still 19, the road is long and the biggest pressure I feel is what I put on myself."

Jannik Sinner further revealed he is still learning to deal with tough losses, such as his recent five-set loss at the Australian Open. The Italian believes that such losses at a younger age are essential for maturing as a player and as a person.

"Before you can win big tournaments, you have to lose big games," the teenager said. "It hurts you but it helps to grow. As against (Denis) Shapovalov at the Australian Open, I had a hard time accepting it but I talked to my team. Our job is to win, but when you are young, it is also important to lose."

Sinner is next scheduled to compete at the Open 13 ATP event in Marseille, which kicks off on 8 March.