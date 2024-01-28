Daniil Medvedev has stated that Jannik Sinner could become the top-ranked player in the world if he continues to deliver excellent performances.

Sinner came from two sets down to beat Medvedev to the 2024 Australian Open title at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, January 28. He won 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in three hours and 44 minutes to become the first Italian, male or female, to win the singles title in Melbourne in the Open Era.

The 22-year-old, who had previously won from a two-set deficit only once in his career, is now the youngest player to defeat top-five opponents in the final three matches of a Grand Slam since 1991.

In a press conference after the match, Medvedev stated that Sinner was the best player in the world this fortnight and will be the World No. 1 if he continues to excel.

"This tournament he was the best player in the world, and that's why he won this slam. But we never know what happens next. Right now he's No. 1 in the race. He continues playing like this, continues winning tournaments like this, he's going to be No. 1 in the world at one moment. We never know what can happen. Many, many things can happen in the tennis career," he said.

The Russian, however, stated that it will also depend on how Sinner handles himself when he hits a rough patch of form.

"If he stays healthy and plays like he played this tournament, one moment he's going to be No. 1. Two months, in one year, in two years, one moment. But, you know, many players went through different moments in their seasons and careers, so let's see how Jannik handles everything that is going to happen," he added.

Daniil Medvedev: "Now Jannik Sinner doesn't miss much and that's why he has a Grand Slam"

Jannik Sinner in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

Jannik Sinner has been a very successful run in recent months. At the end of last year, he won his maiden Masters 1000 title in Toronto and finished as the runner-up at the ATP Finals.

Sinner has always worked hard to take his game to the next level, which saw him split with childhood coach Riccardo Piatti in 2022. He then hired Simone Vagnozzi as his coach and refreshed the entire team, with the notable addition of Darren Cahill, who has previously coached former World No. 1s Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt, and Simona Halep.

It has had a good impact on the Italian as he has shown great form at the fag end of 2023 and the start of the current season.

Daniil Medvedev noted the improvement in Sinner's game, stating that the Italian's shots have the sort of precision and power that they previously lacked.

"He hits strong. Average speed, I would think he's top three, top five, on tour maybe top one, because he hits very strong. Before he was missing a little bit, because it's tough to hit strong. You can miss. Now he doesn't miss much, and that's why he has a Grand Slam and why he has a lot of titles and why he's winning a lot of matches," he said.

"Last three sets he barely missed. Last game, I'm, like, who knows, maybe he can got tight, I went a little bit back, I tried my final shot, match point, forehand down the line, probably 160 kilometers an hour and the match is over," he added.