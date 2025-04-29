Jannik Sinner dating 31-year-old Russian model after breaking up with Anna Kalinskaya: Reports

While Jannik Sinner remains away from tennis for nearly three months due to his doping ban, he continues to stay in the spotlight for his off-court activities. Most recently, his dating life grabbed headlines, as it appears he has already moved on with someone new following his breakup with WTA star Anna Kalinskaya.

Sinner and Kalinskaya were one of the most talked-about couples in the tennis world throughout most of 2024, ever since they went public with their relationship. It was during the French Open that Sinner confirmed to the media they were dating, adding that things were going really well between them.

After going public, the two began making more appearances together and were often seen supporting each other during matches. One of their most memorable moments came during last year’s US Open, when Sinner won the title and immediately rushed to kiss Kalinskaya, who was cheering him on from his box.

But over the past three months, things seemed quiet between the two, leading fans to speculate that they had broken up, though there wasn’t any solid proof until now. Recently, Italian weekly gossip magazine Chi reported that Jannik Sinner has moved on and is now dating another woman, Lara Leito, who, interestingly, is also Russian.

Leito, a 31-year-old model, previously made headlines for her relationship with two-time Oscar winner Adrien Brody. The pair began dating in 2012 and stayed together until they split in 2018.

Leito and Sinner’s relationship reportedly began during the World No. 1’s suspension from tennis around February. She was even spotted at one of his training sessions in Monte Carlo and has been supporting him ahead of his expected return to the courts at the Italian Open in May.

Jannik Sinner plays down expectations ahead of tennis comeback

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2024 China Open | Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner’s doping ban officially ends on May 4, paving the way for his comeback at the Italian Open. Ahead of his return on home soil, he spoke to local broadcaster ORF Südtirol during a Sports Gala in South Tyrol, admitting that while he’s been preparing as best as he can, the road back won’t be easy.

Sinner said:

“Now that we have less than a month to go, we're training very, very hard. Hopefully, we'll get some momentum going again ahead of the clay season. It certainly won't be easy for me.”

“The first games will be really difficult. But hopefully I'll be able to get back into the rhythm and then we'll see how it goes," he added.

The three-time Grand Slam champion does have an edge in Rome, with his arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz uncertain to compete due to injury concerns. That leaves Alexander Zverev as the main threat, but if he plays his cards right, a title win at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament might not be out of reach.

