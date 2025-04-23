Jannik Sinner doesn't deserve the hate over doping controversy, says Jack Draper

ATP star Jack Draper addressed the hate surrounding Jannik Sinner's ongoing situation. The Brit showcased a firm belief in the co-players' potential and dignity. He also mentioned how Sinner's three-month ban was most likely the result of an enigma. Analyzing the social hate he received amid the ban, Draper denied its base, making it clear he doesn't deserve any of it.

Sinner tested positive for a banned substance, clostebol, during the Indian Wells tournament. As a result, the Italian had to forfeit $325,000 in prize money and 400 ranking points from the tournament. Although an independent tribunal initially cleared him, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) later reached a settlement with Sinner, leading to a three-month suspension from February 9 to May 4, 2025. He is expected to return to competition at the Italian Open in Rome starting May 7.

Amid the conversations of Sinner's anticipated comeback, ATP star Jack Draper stepped forward to back his innocence. He vouched for Sinner's genuine and friendly nature while highlighting that unexpected events like these could hit anyone.

"When people ask about Jannik I tell the truth – I think he is a really genuine, nice person and on top of that he is an unbelievable player. In this situation I am sure he would have had absolutely zero idea of anything. That's the way life goes - sometimes there are mistakes," he said, as reported by BBC news.

Turning down hate against Sinner's situation, Draper also mentioned how the Italian didn't deserve it, for the kind nature he possesses.

"In terms of how I feel about him as a person I think it is important for people to know and recognize the guy is kind-hearted and a good human being. He doesn't deserve any of the hate he gets," he added.

Jannik Sinner's last appearance was recorded at the Australian Open, where he won his third major title with a commendable victory over Alexander Zverev. Despite the ban, Sinner maintains his lead as the World No. 1. However, he will have to pick up the pace quickly to defend the crown.

Jannik Sinner shares the reason behind accepting the ban despite not being satisfied with the ruling

Jannik Sinner, Nitto ATP Finals 2024 - Previews - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner stepped forward to speak his heart out to fans. After serving more than half the period of his ban, the ATP star appeared in an interview to address the situation. Besides mentioning his turbulent phase after heading home, he admitted to accepting the psychology behind life taking turns.

Sinner mentioned the reason behind silently accepting the ban, despite not being satisfied with the proceedings.

“I was very fragile after what happened, because many things happened, including unexpected reactions on my part. But in life, you learn; year after year, I get to know myself better. The people close to me gave me the strength to understand and move forward,” he said, as reported by Firstpost.

With his ban ending on May 4, Jannik Sinner is expected to participate in the Italian Open, with Roland Garros following to test his levels again.

