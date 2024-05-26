"Jannik Sinner is due” - Martina Navratilova picks Italian to win French Open 2024, tips Alexander Zverev as potential finalist

Martina Navratilova has picked Jannik Sinner as the favorite to win the French Open this year. The American has predicted Alexander Zverev to be the runner-up.

Sinner and Zverev are the second and fourth seeds, respectively, at the 2024 French Open and find themselves on opposite sides of the draw. While the Italian has been struggling with a hip injury due to which he withdrew from the quarterfinals in Madrid and skipped the Italian Open, the German has been soaring high with his win at the Rome Masters

The Tennis Channel experts panel recently sat down to predict the winner of this year's Roland Garros. Among them was Martina Navratilova, who picked Jannik Sinner as her favorite to win the title provided the Italian's body holds up. She said that the 22-year-old was due to win the Paris Major.

"I have Sinner if he is healthy. Yeah, I think so, I think he is due. Grew up on the stuff. He slides well. If his body holds up, he still has to have a ton of confidence otherwise," she explained.

When asked who the Italian would defeat to lift the title, Navratilova responded with Alexander Zverev contingent on his body's condition if he manages to get through his first-round opponent, Rafael Nadal.

"And I think Zverev, if he gets through Rafa, which and not not get too beat up," she stated.

"I haven't played tennis in about three weeks, which is a long time before a Grand Slam" - Jannik Sinner shares an update on fitness ahead of Roland Garros

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner, who had missed out on the majority of the European claycourt swing, discussed his hip injury with the media in Paris ahead of the 2024 French Open.

The Italian shared a positive update as he revealed that the last few tests he had showed that his hip was in fine condition due to which he arrived in Paris but admitted that he was not at 100 percent. He also showed concern over the fact that he hadn't played a lot of tennis on clay and hence looked to focus on the tournament match by match.

“I don't worry about my hip anymore. The last tests we did were very positive, that's why I'm here. I said I would come only if the hip was in good shape. Overall fitness is not perfect. I haven't played tennis in about three weeks, which is a long time before a Grand Slam. I just try to play day by day," Sinner said.

Second seed Jannik Sinner will kick off his run against Christopher Eubanks.