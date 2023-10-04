Jannik Sinner has garnered praise from Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert, Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs as well as former World No. 1 Boris Becker for winning the 2023 China Open.

Sixth seed Jannik Sinner defeated second seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6(2), 7-6(2) in the final of the China Open on Wednesday. The Italian bested Dan Evans, Yoshihito Nishioka, Grigor Dimitrov and top seed Carlos Alcaraz to book his place in the title clash in Beijing. The 22-year-old will now attain a career-best ranking of World No. 4, breaking into the top 5 for the first time in his career.

Former World No. 1 Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert took to social media to hail Sinner for beating the World No. 3 for the first time in his career. Medvedev led 6-0 in the head-to-head against Sinner before the final in Beijing. The pair's last meeting came in the final of the Miami Open, which the Russian won 7-5, 6-3.

Gilbert also reflected on Sinner's performances in the tournament as he beat the top two seeded players on his way to the China Open title.

"Tremendous win for Sin City @janniksin. Taking out Meddy Bear for 1st time, what a back to back days in Beijing for the title," tweeted Gilbert.

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs also took to social media to congratulate Sinner on his win.

"So happy for @janniksin !!! So deserves this. Congrats mate!!," tweeted Stubbs.

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker congratulated the 22-year-old by uploading a story on his Instagram account.

Boris Becker congratulates Jannik Sinner via Instagram.

Jannik Sinner becomes the first Italian World No. 4 since Adriano Panatta

Jannik Sinner after winning the 2023 China Open in Beijing.

Jannik Sinner's last two matches at the 2023 China Open have been monumental in the young Italian's career. Although the final win against World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev saw him lift the coveted title, Sinner's semifinal win against World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz helped him make Italian history.

In what was a hard-hitting contest between the duo, Sinner was the eventual winner as he claimed a straight-set victory over the Spaniard, 7-6(4), 6-1, going ahead 4-3 in their head-to-head battle. This victory saw the 22-year-old become the first Italian in the Open Era since Adriano Panatta to achieve the ATP ranking of World No. 4.

Adriano Panatta stands as the only Italian male player to have secured a Grand Slam title, achieving this feat at the 1976 French Open. Notably, Panatta holds the distinction of being the only player to have defeated 11-time Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg at Roland Garros, achieving this remarkable feat in both 1973 and 1976.

Jannik Sinner is now set to feature in the 2023 Shanghai Masters, where he is the sixth seed. The Italian will face World No. 82 Marcos Giron in the Round of 64 of the biggest ATP event in the Asian swing.