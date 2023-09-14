Jannik Sinner has attracted criticism from tennis observers in his home country, Italy, due to his decision to withdraw from Italy's squad for the 2023 Davis Cup. This criticism of the Italian No. 1 came after Italy was trounced by Canada 3-0 in the first best-of-three tie in Bologna on Wednesday, September 13. Alexis Galarneau and Gabriel Diallo swept aside Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets. In the doubles match, Alexis Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil defeated Matteo Arnaldi and Simone Bolelli in three sets.

In an article by journalist Riccardo Crivelli, Sinner has been slammed for choosing to stay at his home in Monte Carlo and not join his teammates in Bologna for the group stage of the 2023 Davis Cup. Crivelli has particularly upset with Sinner's choice of taking rest to be fully fit for the upcoming ATP tournaments in order to qualify for the Finals instead of representing his nation.

Crivelli goes on to cite four past instances of Jannik Sinner choosing not to represent Italy at international tournaments. The first two incidents came during the 2019 Davis Cup when Sinner was contacted to participate for Italy after success at the Next Gen tournament. But he declined in order to focus on his progress and prepare for the ATP season. The third case was during last November's Davis Cup finals when Sinner withdrew due to an injury to his right hand. The fourth instance was Sinner's decision not to participate in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Jannik Sinner withdrew from Italy's Davis Cup squad due to fatigue

Jannik Sinner

Announcing his decision to pull out of Italy's team, Sinner wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he did not have enough time to recover physically after a taxing US Open tournament. He expressed his disappointment and hoped to fulfill his national duties soon.

"Unfortunately I didn't have enough time to recover after the tournaments in America and unfortunately I won't be able to be part of the team in Bologna. It is always an honour to play for our country and I am convinced that I will return to the national team soon," Sinner wrote.

Sinner was seen struggling with cramps at the 2023 US Open during his 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 loss to Alexander Zverev in the fourth round. Before New York, the 22-year-old won the biggest title of his career at the ATP 1000 Canadian Open, defeating Alex de Minaur in the final.

In addition to Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini is also missing from Italy's squad after he suffered a horrific ankle twist during the second round of the US Open. Italy will face Chile on September 15 and Sweden on September 17 in the Davis Cup group stage.