Jannik Sinner gets real about 'different feeling' of facing Carlos Alcaraz in Italian Open final

Jannik Sinner reached the final of the 2025 Italian Open in hard-fought fashion on Friday (May 16), overcoming a set deficit to down 11th-seeded Tommy Paul in three sets. Following his victory, the World No. 1 admitted that he was looking forward to facing his archrival Carlos Alcaraz for the title in Rome.

Ad

Sinner made his tour-level return after a three-month doping suspension last week. The Italian has shown no signs of rust in his comeback, dropping just one set en route to the title match at Foro Italico. Notably, when the going got tougher in his last-four outing against Paul, he was quick to shift gears after being broken twice in the opening set. The 23-year-old eventually recorded a 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 win to improve to a 12-0 win/loss record in 2025.

Ad

Trending

During his post-match press conference at the Italian Open later on Friday, Jannik Sinner was asked whether he had a "different feeling" every time the prospect of facing Carlos Alcaraz presented itself. The top seed replied in the affirmative before insisting that both players would always be looking to tactically outmaneuvre each other in their rivalry.

"Yeah, different feeling. We know each other quite well now. It's always special to share the court with him," Jannik Sinner told the media in Rome after reaching the title match at Italian Open 2025. "I feel like we both know how to play against each other a little bit, so we have to be prepared tactically. Of course, small things are going to be changed."

Ad

The three-time Major winner added that playing Alcaraz also helped him figure out the departments of his game where he could improve.

"But it's just a great test for me to see where I am. It's great for me to play against Carlos before the two Grand Slams," he said. "That for me is good because I see where I have to improve, what I have to do better."

Ad

Jannik Sinner expresses satisfaction with his Italian Open campaign thus far: A great tournament from my side, it feels good"

Jannik Sinner reacts after reaching his maiden Italian Open final | Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner also hoped that his eleventh career meeting with Carlos Alcaraz will hopefully account for good tennis while speaking positively of his run to the summit clash at the 2025 Italian Open.

Ad

"But yeah, hopefully it's going to be a good match. I feel like this is the most important part," Jannik Sinner said. "Yeah, but in any case what's coming out Sunday, a great tournament from my side, making such a run here, it feels good."

Sinner trails Alcaraz 4-6 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. While the World No. 1 dropped their most recent encounter in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open in five sets, he did defeat the World No. 3 in the final of the 2022 Croatia Umag Open from a set down.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More