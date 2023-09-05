Alexander Zverev enjoyed a sweet moment with Jannik Sinner as the two shared a hug after their fourth-round clash at the US Open.

Zverev locked horns with sixth seed Sinner on Monday, September 4. The German kept his calm as he won a classic five-setter to knock his opponent out of the US Open. At the end of almost five hours, the final scoreline read 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in his favor.

Following his thrilling win, Zverev celebrated his win by hitting a ball into the crowd and then proceeded toward the net. The 26-year-old hugged Sinner and exchanged a few words, while the Italian even gave him a pat on his back.

You can watch a video of the same here:

Alexander Zverev has been in fine form over the last couple of months. He reached three consecutive semifinals at the Geneva Open, French Open and Halle Open, and also won his 20th career title at the German Open.

Zverev competed at the Cincinnati Open before traveling to New York for the US Open. In Cincinnati, he reached the semifinals, defeating Daniil Medvedev in the process, but lost to Novak Djokovic in the last four.

The match on Monday marked Zverev's fourth win over Jannik Sinner. The duo have played five times against each other and the former currently enjoys a 4-1 lead in their head-to-head.

Sinner's only win against Zverev so far came in their first ever meeting in the fourth round of the 2020 French Open.

Alexander Zverev will lock horns with Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open quarterfinals

US Open Tennis

Alexander Zverev will face the biggest test of his 2023 US Open campaign so far when he takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. The Spaniard earlier defeated Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round to advance to the last eight.

Alcaraz and Zverev have played against each other five times so far on the tour, with the latter leading their head-to-head record 3-2. They last met in the fourth round of the 2023 Madrid Open, where Alcaraz emerged victorious.

The winner of this clash will take on either Daniil Medvedev or Andrey Rublev in the semifinals.

Zverev is a former US Open finalist, having lost the title to Dominic Thiem in 2020. He also reached the semifinals in 2021, but lost to Novak Djokovic.