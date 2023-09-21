"Jannik Sinner has a hunger about him, you can see it in his eyes" - Coach Darren Cahill

Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill recently showered rich praise on him while speaking during a feature interview by the ATP.

The Aussie, who has also worked with the likes of Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi and Simona Halep in the past, asserted that Sinner has a very pleasant personality. He then claimed that the Italian wants success at any cost. He said:

"There's no fake agenda the way he is. He's passionate, he has fun, he's not afraid to smile, he's bit of a jokester. He has got a hunger about him, you can see it in his eyes. I know he's called the fox but he's got a little tiger in his stomach and he wants it badly."

The feature video then cut to Jannik Sinner, who expressed delight at his current partnership with Cahill.

"I'm always looking for people who are good friends but I also want them to be very honest with me," the 22-year-old said.

The famous tennis coach also gave his thoughts on what makes the relationship between him and his ward tick.

"If you have honesty between the player and the coach then they can have a much better relationship, even if sometimes the truth hurts a little bit. That's the type of relationship you always wish to have," he remarked.

Jannik Sinner had first enlisted Darren Cahill's services in July 2022. The Aussie had an immediate impact upon joining the Italian's team, helping him record quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Sinner fell short to the eventual champions Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in five-set battles in both events, but the skills that he displayed during these matches further solidified his bid for a maiden Major title.

The 22-year-old has won three titles under Cahill thus far. He dropped only one set to win his first-ever ATP Masters 1000 title in Toronto a month ago.

Jannik Sinner has put together a career-best season in 2023

Jannik Sinner hits a forehand at 2023 Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner has recorded a 44-13 win-loss record in 2023 thus far, the highlights of which include winning the Canadian Open and reaching the semifinals of Wimbledon.

The World No. 7 also reached the final of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev. Apart from the big events, Sinner also reigned supreme at the 2023 Open Sud de France.

For academic purposes, Sinner has objectively enjoyed his career-best season in 2023, as far as his record over top 10 players is considered. The Italian has enjoyed wins over the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz, thereby breaking his personal record of top-10 wins in a single season.