Italian No. 1 Jannik Sinner reckons he remains a regular guy regardless of the fame he has acquired through his professional creer.

Regarded by many as a generational player, Sinner has had an impressive run at the ongoing 2023 ATP Finals. On Saturday, the Italian beat former winner Daniil Medvedev in three sets to storm into the final of the year-end event for the first time.

Earlier, the 22-year-old won all three group matches - including beating World No. 1 Novak Djokovic - to qualify for the last four. Having made at least the quarterfinals of all four Grand Slams, Sinner made his first Major semiifinal at Wimbledon this year, losing to Djokovic.

However, the Italian said after beating Medvedev on Saturday that he's not craving for attention and that he does regular things. Sinner said in his post-match press conference:

"I'm not looking for - how do you say - attention off the court, no? If people, they recognize me, it is a good feeling, nice feeling. I guess it's a good problem to have in one way."

About his growing fame, Sinner said that success has not gone to his head and he remains a 'normal' guy.

"Sometimes when you want to go to eat something normally in a restaurant, it's also a little bit different. It's I think a good problem to have in one way," the Italian said.

"Honestly, I don't care so much how famous I am because I always have done normal things. I am a normal boy or man, getting a man now. There are some things that change, but in the other way it's all good," he added.

Sinner is 61-14 in a career-best season and awaits Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

"It means a lot to me" - Jannik Sinner on becoming first Italian to reach ATP Finals final

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner's growing fame has got to do with his impressive on-court performances. On Saturday, the 22-year-old broke new ground by becoming the first Italian to reach the final of the ATP Finals.

It was a tough clash for Sinner who drew first blood against Medvedev taking the first set. His opponent restored parity by taking the second set in a tiebreak. The Italian regained control of proceedings by dropping just one game in the third set to take the match.

In the press conference, Sinner said that he has 'positive' emotions on reaching his first ATP Finals final:

"I don't know, a lot of emotions obviously. It's great. The atmosphere has been awesome again. Sharing this moment with Italian fans means a lot to me.

"We're playing here in Italy. Obviously means a lot for me and also my team. I think it was a great match. Obviously very positive, positive emotions."

Jannik Sinner has won 17 of his last 18 matches as he seeks to end the season with the biggest title of his career.