Jannik Sinner does not feel that he is unbeatable but is just well-prepared to fight on the court.

Sinner has yet to lose a match in the 2024 season. He began the year with a historic triumph at the Australian Open in January and then backed it with another title by winning the Rotterdam Open.

Most recently, he went past Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in his opener at the Indian Wells Masters to earn his 13th win of 2024. He broke Kokkinakis four times and smashed a total of 13 winners to win the second-round match 6-3, 6-0 after having received a bye in the first.

After the match, however, Sinner denied feeling invincible in response to a question from one of the journalists in the press room.

"I'm not unbeatable, I'm just well-prepared. You know, I worked really hard to be in this position. Obviously, it's a position where, you know, you dream of because winning a Grand Slam, that's I think everyone's dream, but in the other way, you travel here, the conditions are different and then you have to find a way somehow," Sinner said.

The Italian revealed he set foot in California earlier than usual to acclimatize.

"We came here earlier trying to prepare it. I felt better day after day. As we saw today it can be breezy, and then it stops. You know, you have to be very… you have to see the situation and then trying to be ready," he added.

Jannik Sinner: "You can feel bad one day and you're out of the tournament"

Jannik Sinner

Further during the press conference at the Indian Wells Masters, a journalist asked Jannik Sinner if there's an added pressure of expectations on him to win every time he takes the court.

"Yeah, of course, you listen, but in the other way, this sport, it's unpredictable. You can feel bad one day and you're out of the tournament. So it can be really fast," Sinner replied.

The Italian admitted to feeling better about himself as the guy to beat during the tournaments these days.

"For sure I am in a different position now than I used to be. But I take it as a positive, no? It means that I'm doing great on the court, and so we see what I'm also capable of this site now. It's for me honor to be in this position and then hopefully I can show some good tennis," Jannik Sinner added.

Jannik Sinner is scheduled to take on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff on Sunday, March 10, for a place in the pre-quarterfinals.