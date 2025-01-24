Jannik Sinner injury update at Australian Open: Italian clarifies fitness status ahead of final vs Alexander Zverev

  • home icon
Jannik Sinner (L) and Alexander Zverev | Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner has reached another milestone in his career by advancing to the final of the 2025 Australian Open with a commanding win over Ben Shelton. After the match, he provided an update on his injury issues.

Sinner has had an impressive run in Melbourne to start the new season. As the defending champion, he defeated Nicolas Jarry, Tristan Schoolkate, Marcos Giron, Holger Rune, and Alex de Minaur to set up his semifinal clash with Shelton.

On Friday, January 24, the Italian faced the American and secured a straightforward 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2 victory. However, the match wasn’t without its challenges, as both players dealt with injury issues. The World No. 1 was seen limping at times and struggled during rallies in the first set, while also dealing with hamstring and back problems in the third.

During his on-court interview with Jim Courier, Jannik Sinner addressed the concerns, reassuring fans that he was feeling fine and ready for his upcoming clash with Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday.

"Just a lot of tension today, slight cramps but also he was suffering today a little bit in his leg. I tried to move him around, trying to stay a little bit more aggressive which helped a lot," he said.

He added:

"These matches can go very very long. 3 sets, 2.5 hours is quite a time. So happy to finish today in 3. As I said, I am happy to be back in the final. I am gonna see what's coming Sunday."

